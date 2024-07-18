Aditya Birla Money Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 73.35% YOY

Aditya Birla Money Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 54.32% YoY & profit increased by 73.35% YoY

Aditya Birla Money Q1 Results Live
Aditya Birla Money Q1 Results Live

Aditya Birla Money Q1 Results Live : Aditya Birla Money declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 54.32% & the profit increased by 73.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.38% and the profit decreased by 0.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.57% q-o-q & increased by 36.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.34% q-o-q & increased by 79.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.9 for Q1 which increased by 73.65% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Money has delivered 2.57% return in the last 1 week, 26.2% return in last 6 months and 59.47% YTD return.

Currently the Aditya Birla Money has a market cap of 934.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of 183.4 & 59.3 respectively.

Aditya Birla Money Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue109.41110.94-1.38%70.9+54.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.0826.14+3.57%19.87+36.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.322.15+8.15%1.85+25.78%
Total Operating Expense68.0966.82+1.9%47.83+42.37%
Operating Income41.3344.12-6.34%23.08+79.09%
Net Income Before Taxes22.3320.42+9.34%13.05+71.07%
Net Income16.3616.46-0.6%9.44+73.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.92.91-0.45%1.67+73.65%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.36Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>109.41Cr
