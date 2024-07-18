Aditya Birla Money Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 73.35% YOY

Aditya Birla Money Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 54.32% YoY & profit increased by 73.35% YoY

Aditya Birla Money Q1 Results Live : Aditya Birla Money declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 54.32% & the profit increased by 73.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.38% and the profit decreased by 0.6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.57% q-o-q & increased by 36.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.9 for Q1 which increased by 73.65% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Money has delivered 2.57% return in the last 1 week, 26.2% return in last 6 months and 59.47% YTD return.

Currently the Aditya Birla Money has a market cap of ₹934.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹183.4 & ₹59.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya Birla Money Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 109.41 110.94 -1.38% 70.9 +54.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.08 26.14 +3.57% 19.87 +36.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.32 2.15 +8.15% 1.85 +25.78% Total Operating Expense 68.09 66.82 +1.9% 47.83 +42.37% Operating Income 41.33 44.12 -6.34% 23.08 +79.09% Net Income Before Taxes 22.33 20.42 +9.34% 13.05 +71.07% Net Income 16.36 16.46 -0.6% 9.44 +73.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.9 2.91 -0.45% 1.67 +73.65%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹16.36Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹109.41Cr

