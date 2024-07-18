Aditya Birla Money Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 73.35% YOY

Aditya Birla Money Q1 Results Live : Aditya Birla Money declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 54.32% & the profit increased by 73.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.38% and the profit decreased by 0.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.57% q-o-q & increased by 36.25% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6.34% q-o-q & increased by 79.09% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.9 for Q1 which increased by 73.65% Y-o-Y.
Aditya Birla Money has delivered 2.57% return in the last 1 week, 26.2% return in last 6 months and 59.47% YTD return.
Currently the Aditya Birla Money has a market cap of ₹934.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹183.4 & ₹59.3 respectively.
Aditya Birla Money Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|109.41
|110.94
|-1.38%
|70.9
|+54.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.08
|26.14
|+3.57%
|19.87
|+36.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.32
|2.15
|+8.15%
|1.85
|+25.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|68.09
|66.82
|+1.9%
|47.83
|+42.37%
|Operating Income
|41.33
|44.12
|-6.34%
|23.08
|+79.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|22.33
|20.42
|+9.34%
|13.05
|+71.07%
|Net Income
|16.36
|16.46
|-0.6%
|9.44
|+73.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.9
|2.91
|-0.45%
|1.67
|+73.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹16.36Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹109.41Cr
