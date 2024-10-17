Aditya Birla Money Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 123.88% YOY

Aditya Birla Money Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 22.48% YoY & profit increased by 123.88% YoY

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Aditya Birla Money Q2 Results Live
Aditya Birla Money Q2 Results Live

Aditya Birla Money Q2 Results Live : Aditya Birla Money declared their Q2 results on 16 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable financial performance. The company's topline surged by 22.48% year-over-year, while profits skyrocketed by an impressive 123.88%. This strong growth highlights the company's robust business strategy and market positioning.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Aditya Birla Money witnessed a revenue growth of 3.12%, alongside a 63.1% increase in profit. This consistent upward trend underscores the company's resilience in a competitive financial landscape.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 17.07% quarter-over-quarter, but recorded a slight increase of 1.12% year-over-year. This efficient cost management strategy is indicative of the company's commitment to optimizing operational efficiency.

The operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, rising by 24.23% quarter-over-quarter and 57.84% year-over-year. This robust operating performance reflects the company’s effective revenue generation capabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 4.72 for Q2, marking an increase of 123.7% year-over-year. This substantial rise in EPS further illustrates the company's profitability and shareholder value enhancement.

Aditya Birla Money has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 22.69% return in the last week, 55.05% return over the last six months, and a staggering 64.4% year-to-date return. These figures highlight the stock's performance amidst market fluctuations.

Currently, Aditya Birla Money boasts a market capitalization of 963.82 Cr, with a 52-week high of 189.08 and a low of 83.2. The company's strong market presence and financial results position it favorably for continued growth.

Aditya Birla Money Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue112.83109.41+3.12%92.13+22.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.4527.08-17.07%22.21+1.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.462.32+5.75%2.13+15.28%
Total Operating Expense61.568.09-9.68%59.6+3.18%
Operating Income51.3441.33+24.23%32.52+57.84%
Net Income Before Taxes36.2122.33+62.18%16.81+115.4%
Net Income26.6916.36+63.1%11.92+123.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.722.9+62.76%2.11+123.7%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹26.69Cr
₹112.83Cr
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsAditya Birla Money Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 123.88% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    482.35
    11:16 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -4.45 (-0.91%)

    Tata Steel share price

    154.50
    11:16 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -0.75 (-0.48%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,719.05
    11:16 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    11.05 (0.41%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    812.75
    11:16 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    6.9 (0.86%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,900.05
    11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    64.8 (1.34%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,684.95
    11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    13.9 (0.3%)

    EPL share price

    272.50
    11:07 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    0.8 (0.29%)

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,934.90
    11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -96.1 (-4.73%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    630.95
    11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -31.85 (-4.81%)

    KEI Industries share price

    4,172.05
    11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -209.35 (-4.78%)

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,934.90
    11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -96.1 (-4.73%)

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,786.10
    11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -80.35 (-4.3%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,204.25
    11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    71.8 (6.34%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    228.35
    11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    10.85 (4.99%)

    Mphasis share price

    3,027.00
    11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    116.3 (4%)

    Latent View Analytics share price

    488.00
    11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    17.55 (3.73%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.00510.00
      Chennai
      77,921.00510.00
      Delhi
      78,073.00510.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.00510.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.