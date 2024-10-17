Aditya Birla Money Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 123.88% YOY

Aditya Birla Money Q2 Results Live : Aditya Birla Money declared their Q2 results on 16 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable financial performance. The company's topline surged by 22.48% year-over-year, while profits skyrocketed by an impressive 123.88%. This strong growth highlights the company's robust business strategy and market positioning.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Aditya Birla Money witnessed a revenue growth of 3.12%, alongside a 63.1% increase in profit. This consistent upward trend underscores the company's resilience in a competitive financial landscape.
Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 17.07% quarter-over-quarter, but recorded a slight increase of 1.12% year-over-year. This efficient cost management strategy is indicative of the company's commitment to optimizing operational efficiency.
The operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, rising by 24.23% quarter-over-quarter and 57.84% year-over-year. This robust operating performance reflects the company’s effective revenue generation capabilities.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹4.72 for Q2, marking an increase of 123.7% year-over-year. This substantial rise in EPS further illustrates the company's profitability and shareholder value enhancement.
Aditya Birla Money has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 22.69% return in the last week, 55.05% return over the last six months, and a staggering 64.4% year-to-date return. These figures highlight the stock's performance amidst market fluctuations.
Currently, Aditya Birla Money boasts a market capitalization of ₹963.82 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹189.08 and a low of ₹83.2. The company's strong market presence and financial results position it favorably for continued growth.
Aditya Birla Money Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|112.83
|109.41
|+3.12%
|92.13
|+22.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22.45
|27.08
|-17.07%
|22.21
|+1.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.46
|2.32
|+5.75%
|2.13
|+15.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|61.5
|68.09
|-9.68%
|59.6
|+3.18%
|Operating Income
|51.34
|41.33
|+24.23%
|32.52
|+57.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|36.21
|22.33
|+62.18%
|16.81
|+115.4%
|Net Income
|26.69
|16.36
|+63.1%
|11.92
|+123.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.72
|2.9
|+62.76%
|2.11
|+123.7%
