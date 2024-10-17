Aditya Birla Money Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 123.88% YOY

Aditya Birla Money Q2 Results Live : Aditya Birla Money declared their Q2 results on 16 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable financial performance. The company's topline surged by 22.48% year-over-year, while profits skyrocketed by an impressive 123.88%. This strong growth highlights the company's robust business strategy and market positioning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Aditya Birla Money witnessed a revenue growth of 3.12%, alongside a 63.1% increase in profit. This consistent upward trend underscores the company's resilience in a competitive financial landscape.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 17.07% quarter-over-quarter, but recorded a slight increase of 1.12% year-over-year. This efficient cost management strategy is indicative of the company's commitment to optimizing operational efficiency.

The operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, rising by 24.23% quarter-over-quarter and 57.84% year-over-year. This robust operating performance reflects the company’s effective revenue generation capabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹4.72 for Q2, marking an increase of 123.7% year-over-year. This substantial rise in EPS further illustrates the company's profitability and shareholder value enhancement.

Aditya Birla Money has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 22.69% return in the last week, 55.05% return over the last six months, and a staggering 64.4% year-to-date return. These figures highlight the stock's performance amidst market fluctuations.

Currently, Aditya Birla Money boasts a market capitalization of ₹963.82 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹189.08 and a low of ₹83.2. The company's strong market presence and financial results position it favorably for continued growth.

Aditya Birla Money Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 112.83 109.41 +3.12% 92.13 +22.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.45 27.08 -17.07% 22.21 +1.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.46 2.32 +5.75% 2.13 +15.28% Total Operating Expense 61.5 68.09 -9.68% 59.6 +3.18% Operating Income 51.34 41.33 +24.23% 32.52 +57.84% Net Income Before Taxes 36.21 22.33 +62.18% 16.81 +115.4% Net Income 26.69 16.36 +63.1% 11.92 +123.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.72 2.9 +62.76% 2.11 +123.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹26.69Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹112.83Cr

