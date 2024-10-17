Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aditya Birla Money Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 123.88% YOY

Aditya Birla Money Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 123.88% YOY

Livemint

Aditya Birla Money Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 22.48% YoY & profit increased by 123.88% YoY

Aditya Birla Money Q2 Results Live

Aditya Birla Money Q2 Results Live : Aditya Birla Money declared their Q2 results on 16 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable financial performance. The company's topline surged by 22.48% year-over-year, while profits skyrocketed by an impressive 123.88%. This strong growth highlights the company's robust business strategy and market positioning.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Aditya Birla Money witnessed a revenue growth of 3.12%, alongside a 63.1% increase in profit. This consistent upward trend underscores the company's resilience in a competitive financial landscape.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 17.07% quarter-over-quarter, but recorded a slight increase of 1.12% year-over-year. This efficient cost management strategy is indicative of the company's commitment to optimizing operational efficiency.

The operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, rising by 24.23% quarter-over-quarter and 57.84% year-over-year. This robust operating performance reflects the company’s effective revenue generation capabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 4.72 for Q2, marking an increase of 123.7% year-over-year. This substantial rise in EPS further illustrates the company's profitability and shareholder value enhancement.

Aditya Birla Money has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 22.69% return in the last week, 55.05% return over the last six months, and a staggering 64.4% year-to-date return. These figures highlight the stock's performance amidst market fluctuations.

Currently, Aditya Birla Money boasts a market capitalization of 963.82 Cr, with a 52-week high of 189.08 and a low of 83.2. The company's strong market presence and financial results position it favorably for continued growth.

Aditya Birla Money Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue112.83109.41+3.12%92.13+22.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.4527.08-17.07%22.21+1.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.462.32+5.75%2.13+15.28%
Total Operating Expense61.568.09-9.68%59.6+3.18%
Operating Income51.3441.33+24.23%32.52+57.84%
Net Income Before Taxes36.2122.33+62.18%16.81+115.4%
Net Income26.6916.36+63.1%11.92+123.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.722.9+62.76%2.11+123.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹26.69Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹112.83Cr

