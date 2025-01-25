Aditya Birla Money Q3 Results 2025:Aditya Birla Money declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 2.93% year-over-year (YoY), with profit rising significantly by 43.96% YoY, amounting to ₹21.81 crore and revenue reaching ₹101.34 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company reported a decline in both revenue and profit, with revenue down by 10.18% and profit decreasing by 18.28%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 5.7% quarter-over-quarter and by 1.81% YoY.

In terms of operating income, there was a decrease of 6.02% when compared to the previous quarter, although it saw an increase of 24.32% YoY.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹3.86, reflecting a robust increase of 44.03% YoY.

Despite the current results, Aditya Birla Money has delivered a -3.43% return in the last week, while showing a positive 23.82% return over the last six months and a negative 23.91% year-to-date return.

Currently, Aditya Birla Money has a market capitalization of ₹1160.42 crore with a 52-week high of ₹303.72 and a low of ₹87.95.

Aditya Birla Money Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 101.34 112.83 -10.18% 98.46 +2.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.17 22.45 -5.7% 21.56 -1.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.46 2.46 -0% 2.11 +16.59% Total Operating Expense 53.09 61.5 -13.67% 59.65 -11% Operating Income 48.25 51.34 -6.02% 38.81 +24.32% Net Income Before Taxes 30.47 36.21 -15.85% 18.65 +63.38% Net Income 21.81 26.69 -18.28% 15.15 +43.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.86 4.72 -18.22% 2.68 +44.03%