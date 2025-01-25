Aditya Birla Money Q3 Results 2025:Aditya Birla Money declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 2.93% year-over-year (YoY), with profit rising significantly by 43.96% YoY, amounting to ₹21.81 crore and revenue reaching ₹101.34 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company reported a decline in both revenue and profit, with revenue down by 10.18% and profit decreasing by 18.28%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 5.7% quarter-over-quarter and by 1.81% YoY.
In terms of operating income, there was a decrease of 6.02% when compared to the previous quarter, although it saw an increase of 24.32% YoY.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹3.86, reflecting a robust increase of 44.03% YoY.
Despite the current results, Aditya Birla Money has delivered a -3.43% return in the last week, while showing a positive 23.82% return over the last six months and a negative 23.91% year-to-date return.
Currently, Aditya Birla Money has a market capitalization of ₹1160.42 crore with a 52-week high of ₹303.72 and a low of ₹87.95.
Aditya Birla Money Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|101.34
|112.83
|-10.18%
|98.46
|+2.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.17
|22.45
|-5.7%
|21.56
|-1.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.46
|2.46
|-0%
|2.11
|+16.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|53.09
|61.5
|-13.67%
|59.65
|-11%
|Operating Income
|48.25
|51.34
|-6.02%
|38.81
|+24.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.47
|36.21
|-15.85%
|18.65
|+63.38%
|Net Income
|21.81
|26.69
|-18.28%
|15.15
|+43.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.86
|4.72
|-18.22%
|2.68
|+44.03%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
