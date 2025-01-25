Aditya Birla Money Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 43.96% YOY, profit at ₹21.81 crore and revenue at ₹101.34 crore

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Aditya Birla Money Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Aditya Birla Money Q3 Results 2025:Aditya Birla Money declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 2.93% year-over-year (YoY), with profit rising significantly by 43.96% YoY, amounting to 21.81 crore and revenue reaching 101.34 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company reported a decline in both revenue and profit, with revenue down by 10.18% and profit decreasing by 18.28%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 5.7% quarter-over-quarter and by 1.81% YoY.

In terms of operating income, there was a decrease of 6.02% when compared to the previous quarter, although it saw an increase of 24.32% YoY.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 3.86, reflecting a robust increase of 44.03% YoY.

Despite the current results, Aditya Birla Money has delivered a -3.43% return in the last week, while showing a positive 23.82% return over the last six months and a negative 23.91% year-to-date return.

Currently, Aditya Birla Money has a market capitalization of 1160.42 crore with a 52-week high of 303.72 and a low of 87.95.

Aditya Birla Money Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue101.34112.83-10.18%98.46+2.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.1722.45-5.7%21.56-1.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.462.46-0%2.11+16.59%
Total Operating Expense53.0961.5-13.67%59.65-11%
Operating Income48.2551.34-6.02%38.81+24.32%
Net Income Before Taxes30.4736.21-15.85%18.65+63.38%
Net Income21.8126.69-18.28%15.15+43.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.864.72-18.22%2.68+44.03%
First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
