Aditya Birla Real Estate Q2 Results: Profit at ₹2.58Cr, Revenue Increased by 2.22% YoY

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q2 Results Live : Aditya Birla Real Estate declared its Q2 results on October 22, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 2.22% compared to the previous year, with profits reaching ₹2.58 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the loss of ₹30.44 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 1.89%. This indicates some volatility in quarterly performance despite the year-over-year growth.
In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative costs rose by 13.55% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 18.72% year-on-year, showcasing a mixed performance in operational efficiency.
The operating income experienced a substantial drop of 36.59% from the previous quarter, although it saw an impressive increase of 229.72% year-on-year, highlighting a significant recovery compared to the previous year.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.09 for Q2, marking a notable increase of 139.48% year-on-year. This reflects positively on the company's profitability and operational performance.
In terms of stock performance, Aditya Birla Real Estate has delivered a -3.14% return in the last week, but has shown a robust 51.9% return over the last six months and an impressive 131.74% year-to-date return.
Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹31,313.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3,140 and a low of ₹1,046.45, indicating significant fluctuations in share price over the past year.
As of October 24, 2024, out of four analysts covering the company, two have issued a 'Buy' rating while the other two have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Strong Buy', suggesting strong analyst confidence in the company's future performance.
Aditya Birla Real Estate Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1127.56
|1149.24
|-1.89%
|1103.07
|+2.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|98.94
|87.13
|+13.55%
|121.72
|-18.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|55.1
|54.64
|+0.84%
|59.21
|-6.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|1094.65
|1097.34
|-0.25%
|1128.44
|-2.99%
|Operating Income
|32.91
|51.9
|-36.59%
|-25.37
|+229.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|26.46
|50.13
|-47.22%
|-36.2
|+173.09%
|Net Income
|2.58
|7.78
|-66.84%
|-30.44
|+108.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.09
|1.65
|-34.31%
|-2.75
|+139.48%
