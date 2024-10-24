Aditya Birla Real Estate Q2 Results: Profit at ₹2.58Cr, Revenue Increased by 2.22% YoY

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q2 results: Revenue increased by 2.22% YoY & profit at 2.58Cr.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Aditya Birla Real Estate Q2 Results Live
Aditya Birla Real Estate Q2 Results Live

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q2 Results Live : Aditya Birla Real Estate declared its Q2 results on October 22, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 2.22% compared to the previous year, with profits reaching 2.58 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the loss of 30.44 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 1.89%. This indicates some volatility in quarterly performance despite the year-over-year growth.

In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative costs rose by 13.55% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 18.72% year-on-year, showcasing a mixed performance in operational efficiency.

The operating income experienced a substantial drop of 36.59% from the previous quarter, although it saw an impressive increase of 229.72% year-on-year, highlighting a significant recovery compared to the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.09 for Q2, marking a notable increase of 139.48% year-on-year. This reflects positively on the company's profitability and operational performance.

In terms of stock performance, Aditya Birla Real Estate has delivered a -3.14% return in the last week, but has shown a robust 51.9% return over the last six months and an impressive 131.74% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of 31,313.4 crore, with a 52-week high of 3,140 and a low of 1,046.45, indicating significant fluctuations in share price over the past year.

As of October 24, 2024, out of four analysts covering the company, two have issued a 'Buy' rating while the other two have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Strong Buy', suggesting strong analyst confidence in the company's future performance.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1127.561149.24-1.89%1103.07+2.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total98.9487.13+13.55%121.72-18.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization55.154.64+0.84%59.21-6.94%
Total Operating Expense1094.651097.34-0.25%1128.44-2.99%
Operating Income32.9151.9-36.59%-25.37+229.72%
Net Income Before Taxes26.4650.13-47.22%-36.2+173.09%
Net Income2.587.78-66.84%-30.44+108.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.091.65-34.31%-2.75+139.48%
₹2.58Cr
₹1127.56Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsAditya Birla Real Estate Q2 Results: Profit at ₹2.58Cr, Revenue Increased by 2.22% YoY

