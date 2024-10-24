Aditya Birla Real Estate Q2 Results: Profit at ₹2.58Cr, Revenue Increased by 2.22% YoY

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q2 Results Live : Aditya Birla Real Estate declared its Q2 results on October 22, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 2.22% compared to the previous year, with profits reaching ₹2.58 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the loss of ₹30.44 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 1.89%. This indicates some volatility in quarterly performance despite the year-over-year growth.

In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative costs rose by 13.55% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 18.72% year-on-year, showcasing a mixed performance in operational efficiency.

The operating income experienced a substantial drop of 36.59% from the previous quarter, although it saw an impressive increase of 229.72% year-on-year, highlighting a significant recovery compared to the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.09 for Q2, marking a notable increase of 139.48% year-on-year. This reflects positively on the company's profitability and operational performance.

In terms of stock performance, Aditya Birla Real Estate has delivered a -3.14% return in the last week, but has shown a robust 51.9% return over the last six months and an impressive 131.74% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹31,313.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3,140 and a low of ₹1,046.45, indicating significant fluctuations in share price over the past year.

As of October 24, 2024, out of four analysts covering the company, two have issued a 'Buy' rating while the other two have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Strong Buy', suggesting strong analyst confidence in the company's future performance.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1127.56 1149.24 -1.89% 1103.07 +2.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 98.94 87.13 +13.55% 121.72 -18.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 55.1 54.64 +0.84% 59.21 -6.94% Total Operating Expense 1094.65 1097.34 -0.25% 1128.44 -2.99% Operating Income 32.91 51.9 -36.59% -25.37 +229.72% Net Income Before Taxes 26.46 50.13 -47.22% -36.2 +173.09% Net Income 2.58 7.78 -66.84% -30.44 +108.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.09 1.65 -34.31% -2.75 +139.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.58Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1127.56Cr

