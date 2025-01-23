Aditya Birla Real Estate Q3 results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹40.59Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.61% YoY

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q3 Results 2025:Aditya Birla Real Estate declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant decrease in topline revenue, which fell by 10.61% year-over-year. The company experienced a loss of ₹40.59 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of ₹83.3 crore reported during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 15.15%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.66% quarter-over-quarter but showed a slight decrease of 0.11% year-over-year. This increase in expenses, coupled with declining revenues, has put further pressure on the company’s overall financial health.

Advertisement

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q3 Results

Further analysis reveals that operating income plummeted by 230.57% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 129.83% year-over-year, indicating a severe downturn in operational performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is reported at ₹-3.15 for Q3, marking a decline of 132.92% compared to the same period last year.

Aditya Birla Real Estate has seen a decline in stock performance, delivering a -6.92% return in the last week, -19.28% return over the last six months, and a year-to-date decline of -26.42%.

Advertisement

Currently, Aditya Birla Real Estate holds a market capitalization of ₹20,401.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3140 and a low of ₹1283.7.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of the four analysts covering the company, two have given a Buy rating while two have assigned a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Strong Buy.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 956.7 1127.56 -15.15% 1070.25 -10.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 104.54 98.94 +5.66% 104.65 -0.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 55.74 55.1 +1.16% 53.32 +4.54% Total Operating Expense 999.67 1094.65 -8.68% 926.22 +7.93% Operating Income -42.97 32.91 -230.57% 144.03 -129.83% Net Income Before Taxes -47.99 26.46 -281.37% 155.89 -130.78% Net Income -40.59 2.58 -1673.26% 83.3 -148.73% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.15 1.09 -388.99% 9.57 -132.92%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement