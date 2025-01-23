Aditya Birla Real Estate Q3 results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹40.59Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.61% YoY

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q3 Results 2025:Aditya Birla Real Estate declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant decrease in topline revenue, which fell by 10.61% year-over-year. The company experienced a loss of ₹40.59 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of ₹83.3 crore reported during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 15.15%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.66% quarter-over-quarter but showed a slight decrease of 0.11% year-over-year. This increase in expenses, coupled with declining revenues, has put further pressure on the company’s overall financial health.
Further analysis reveals that operating income plummeted by 230.57% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 129.83% year-over-year, indicating a severe downturn in operational performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is reported at ₹-3.15 for Q3, marking a decline of 132.92% compared to the same period last year.
Aditya Birla Real Estate has seen a decline in stock performance, delivering a -6.92% return in the last week, -19.28% return over the last six months, and a year-to-date decline of -26.42%.
Currently, Aditya Birla Real Estate holds a market capitalization of ₹20,401.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3140 and a low of ₹1283.7.
As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of the four analysts covering the company, two have given a Buy rating while two have assigned a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Strong Buy.
Aditya Birla Real Estate Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|956.7
|1127.56
|-15.15%
|1070.25
|-10.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|104.54
|98.94
|+5.66%
|104.65
|-0.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|55.74
|55.1
|+1.16%
|53.32
|+4.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|999.67
|1094.65
|-8.68%
|926.22
|+7.93%
|Operating Income
|-42.97
|32.91
|-230.57%
|144.03
|-129.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-47.99
|26.46
|-281.37%
|155.89
|-130.78%
|Net Income
|-40.59
|2.58
|-1673.26%
|83.3
|-148.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.15
|1.09
|-388.99%
|9.57
|-132.92%
