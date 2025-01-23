Aditya Birla Real Estate Q3 results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹40.59Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.61% YoY

Published23 Jan 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Aditya Birla Real Estate Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q3 Results 2025:Aditya Birla Real Estate declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant decrease in topline revenue, which fell by 10.61% year-over-year. The company experienced a loss of 40.59 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of 83.3 crore reported during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 15.15%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.66% quarter-over-quarter but showed a slight decrease of 0.11% year-over-year. This increase in expenses, coupled with declining revenues, has put further pressure on the company’s overall financial health.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q3 Results

Further analysis reveals that operating income plummeted by 230.57% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 129.83% year-over-year, indicating a severe downturn in operational performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is reported at -3.15 for Q3, marking a decline of 132.92% compared to the same period last year.

Aditya Birla Real Estate has seen a decline in stock performance, delivering a -6.92% return in the last week, -19.28% return over the last six months, and a year-to-date decline of -26.42%.

Currently, Aditya Birla Real Estate holds a market capitalization of 20,401.07 crore, with a 52-week high of 3140 and a low of 1283.7.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of the four analysts covering the company, two have given a Buy rating while two have assigned a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Strong Buy.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue956.71127.56-15.15%1070.25-10.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total104.5498.94+5.66%104.65-0.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization55.7455.1+1.16%53.32+4.54%
Total Operating Expense999.671094.65-8.68%926.22+7.93%
Operating Income-42.9732.91-230.57%144.03-129.83%
Net Income Before Taxes-47.9926.46-281.37%155.89-130.78%
Net Income-40.592.58-1673.26%83.3-148.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.151.09-388.99%9.57-132.92%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-40.59Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹956.7Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:46 AM IST
