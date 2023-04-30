Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declares final dividend, net profit and income struggles in Q4

The Board of Directors have made a “Recommendation of final dividend of ₹5.25 per equity share of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’). If approved by the shareholders, the final dividend shall be paid within thirty days from the conclusion of AGM. Record date for the purpose of determining shareholders eligible to receive dividend, shall be intimated in due course of time," said Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC in a stock exchange filing.