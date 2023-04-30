Hello User
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declares final dividend, net profit and income struggles in Q4

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declares final dividend, net profit and income struggles in Q4

2 min read . 03:06 PM IST Vipul Das
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is a mid-cap company recorded a market cap of 9,743.04 during Friday's closing. The company has declared final dividend for its shareholders despite weak Q4 earnings.

The Board of Directors have made a “Recommendation of final dividend of 5.25 per equity share of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’). If approved by the shareholders, the final dividend shall be paid within thirty days from the conclusion of AGM. Record date for the purpose of determining shareholders eligible to receive dividend, shall be intimated in due course of time," said Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC in a stock exchange filing.

The company has reported a total income of Rs.329.16 crores during the period ended March 31, 2023 down by 5.15% YoY as compared to Rs.347.05 crores during the period ended March 31, 2022. The company posted a net profit of 135.56 Cr during Q4FY23, down by 14.48% YoY from 158.51 Cr in Q4FY22 and its EPS stood at 4.69 during the quarter under review, down by 14.57% YoY from 5.49 recorded during the year-ago quarter.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2023, the company's total QAAUM, including alternate assets, was Rs. 2,862 billion, and the QAAUM of the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Mutual Fund was Rs. 2,752 billion. For the quarter ending March 31, 2023, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) maintained 8.05 million folios. added almost 0.7 million new folios in FY23, and March 2023 quarter witnessed Rs. 10.03 billion in monthly systematic inflows (including STP) with 3.29 million accounts. For Q4 FY23, the company added about 2,65,000 new SIP (including STP).

On Friday, the shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC closed on the BSE at 338.30 apiece level, up by 0.33% from the previous close of 337.20. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 533.70 on (29/04/2022) and a 52-week-low of 307.90 on (28/03/2023).

