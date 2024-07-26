Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 27.71% YOY

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1 Results Live : Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 24.25% & the profit increased by 27.71% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.76% and the profit increased by 13.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.96% q-o-q & increased by 15.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.59% q-o-q & increased by 29.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.16 for Q1 which increased by 27.7% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has delivered -1.19% return in the last 1 week, 49.29% return in last 6 months and 48.58% YTD return.

Currently the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has a market cap of ₹20090.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹732.4 & ₹382.05 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 386.62 365.57 +5.76% 311.16 +24.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 89.21 84.19 +5.96% 77.35 +15.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.13 10.05 -9.15% 6.61 +38.12% Total Operating Expense 176.92 172.45 +2.59% 148.61 +19.05% Operating Income 209.7 193.12 +8.59% 162.55 +29.01% Net Income Before Taxes 304.51 267.57 +13.81% 240.3 +26.72% Net Income 235.71 208.38 +13.12% 184.57 +27.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.16 7.22 +13.02% 6.39 +27.7%