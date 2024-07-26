Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 27.71% YOY

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 27.71% YOY

Livemint

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 24.25% YoY & profit increased by 27.71% YoY

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1 Results Live

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1 Results Live : Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 24.25% & the profit increased by 27.71% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.76% and the profit increased by 13.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.96% q-o-q & increased by 15.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.59% q-o-q & increased by 29.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.16 for Q1 which increased by 27.7% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has delivered -1.19% return in the last 1 week, 49.29% return in last 6 months and 48.58% YTD return.

Currently the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has a market cap of 20090.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of 732.4 & 382.05 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue386.62365.57+5.76%311.16+24.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total89.2184.19+5.96%77.35+15.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.1310.05-9.15%6.61+38.12%
Total Operating Expense176.92172.45+2.59%148.61+19.05%
Operating Income209.7193.12+8.59%162.55+29.01%
Net Income Before Taxes304.51267.57+13.81%240.3+26.72%
Net Income235.71208.38+13.12%184.57+27.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.167.22+13.02%6.39+27.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹235.71Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹386.62Cr

