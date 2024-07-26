Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 27.71% YOY

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1 Results Live : Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 24.25% & the profit increased by 27.71% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.76% and the profit increased by 13.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.96% q-o-q & increased by 15.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 8.59% q-o-q & increased by 29.01% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.16 for Q1 which increased by 27.7% Y-o-Y.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has delivered -1.19% return in the last 1 week, 49.29% return in last 6 months and 48.58% YTD return.
Currently the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has a market cap of ₹20090.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹732.4 & ₹382.05 respectively.
As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|386.62
|365.57
|+5.76%
|311.16
|+24.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|89.21
|84.19
|+5.96%
|77.35
|+15.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.13
|10.05
|-9.15%
|6.61
|+38.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|176.92
|172.45
|+2.59%
|148.61
|+19.05%
|Operating Income
|209.7
|193.12
|+8.59%
|162.55
|+29.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|304.51
|267.57
|+13.81%
|240.3
|+26.72%
|Net Income
|235.71
|208.38
|+13.12%
|184.57
|+27.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.16
|7.22
|+13.02%
|6.39
|+27.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹235.71Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹386.62Cr
