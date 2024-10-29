Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.08% YoY

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 Results Live : Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (AMC) announced its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 26.63% year-over-year, while profit surged by 36.08%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 9.72%, and profit saw a modest increase of 2.81%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a slight rise of 0.22% quarter-over-quarter and escalated by 12% year-over-year. However, the operating income demonstrated a robust performance, climbing 14.22% from the previous quarter and up 32.27% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹8.39, marking an impressive increase of 35.98% compared to the same period last year. This growth has contributed to the company's strong performance in the market, with Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC delivering a 0.65% return in the last week, an impressive 40.58% return over the past six months, and a remarkable 61.57% return year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC boasts a market capitalization of ₹21,867.42 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹804 and a low of ₹435.05. Investor sentiment appears mixed, with 9 analysts covering the company. The ratings include 1 Strong Sell, 1 Sell, 3 Hold, 3 Buy, and 1 Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of October 29, 2024, suggests that investors should Hold their positions in Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC amidst its robust quarterly performance.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 424.21 386.62 +9.72% 334.99 +26.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 89.41 89.21 +0.22% 79.83 +12% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.79 9.13 +7.23% 9.15 +6.99% Total Operating Expense 184.69 176.92 +4.39% 153.9 +20.01% Operating Income 239.52 209.7 +14.22% 181.09 +32.27% Net Income Before Taxes 335.09 304.51 +10.04% 236.79 +41.51% Net Income 242.34 235.71 +2.81% 178.09 +36.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.39 8.16 +2.82% 6.17 +35.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹242.34Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹424.21Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}