Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.89% YoY

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.73% & the profit increased by 25.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.93% and the profit increased by 17.55%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.56% q-o-q & increased by 13.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.61% q-o-q & increased by 6.02% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹7.25 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 25.57% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has delivered -0.47% return in the last 1 week, 16.48% return in the last 6 months, and 1.66% YTD return.

Currently, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has a market cap of ₹13746.11 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹511.95 & ₹307 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 4 analysts have given a Buy rating. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 341.46 334.99 +1.93% 314.05 +8.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 79.38 79.83 -0.56% 70.17 +13.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.79 9.15 -3.93% 8.64 +1.74% Total Operating Expense 157.45 153.9 +2.31% 140.49 +12.08% Operating Income 184.01 181.09 +1.61% 173.56 +6.02% Net Income Before Taxes 263.51 236.79 +11.28% 222.68 +18.33% Net Income 209.34 178.09 +17.55% 166.29 +25.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.25 6.17 +17.5% 5.77 +25.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹209.34Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹341.46Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!