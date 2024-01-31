Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.89% YoY

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.89% YoY

Livemint

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8.73% YoY & profit increased by 25.89% YoY

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 FY24 Results Live

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.73% & the profit increased by 25.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.93% and the profit increased by 17.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.56% q-o-q & increased by 13.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.61% q-o-q & increased by 6.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.25 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 25.57% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has delivered -0.47% return in the last 1 week, 16.48% return in the last 6 months, and 1.66% YTD return.

Currently, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has a market cap of 13746.11 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 511.95 & 307 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 4 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue341.46334.99+1.93%314.05+8.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total79.3879.83-0.56%70.17+13.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.799.15-3.93%8.64+1.74%
Total Operating Expense157.45153.9+2.31%140.49+12.08%
Operating Income184.01181.09+1.61%173.56+6.02%
Net Income Before Taxes263.51236.79+11.28%222.68+18.33%
Net Income209.34178.09+17.55%166.29+25.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.256.17+17.5%5.77+25.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹209.34Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹341.46Cr

