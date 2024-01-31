Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.89% YoY

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.73% & the profit increased by 25.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.93% and the profit increased by 17.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.56% q-o-q & increased by 13.12% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.61% q-o-q & increased by 6.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.25 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 25.57% Y-o-Y.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has delivered -0.47% return in the last 1 week, 16.48% return in the last 6 months, and 1.66% YTD return.
Currently, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has a market cap of ₹13746.11 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹511.95 & ₹307 respectively.
As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 4 analysts have given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|341.46
|334.99
|+1.93%
|314.05
|+8.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|79.38
|79.83
|-0.56%
|70.17
|+13.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.79
|9.15
|-3.93%
|8.64
|+1.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|157.45
|153.9
|+2.31%
|140.49
|+12.08%
|Operating Income
|184.01
|181.09
|+1.61%
|173.56
|+6.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|263.51
|236.79
|+11.28%
|222.68
|+18.33%
|Net Income
|209.34
|178.09
|+17.55%
|166.29
|+25.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.25
|6.17
|+17.5%
|5.77
|+25.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹209.34Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹341.46Cr
