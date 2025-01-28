Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 Results 2025:Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 30.35% & the profit increased by 7.23% YoY. Profit stood at ₹224.47 crore and revenue was reported at ₹445.11 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.93% while profit saw a decrease of 7.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company declined by 1.88% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 10.52% year-on-year.
The operating income was up by 9.16% quarter-on-quarter and showed a significant increase of 42.1% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹7.76, reflecting a 7.03% increase compared to the previous year.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has delivered a -14.24% return in the last week, -9.98% return in the last six months, and a -23.1% return year-to-date.
Currently, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has a market capitalization of ₹18561.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹911.85 and a low of ₹450.25.
As of 28 Jan, 2025, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 5 analysts have given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 28 Jan, 2025, was to Hold.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|445.11
|424.21
|+4.93%
|341.46
|+30.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|87.73
|89.41
|-1.88%
|79.38
|+10.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.14
|9.79
|+13.79%
|8.79
|+26.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|183.64
|184.69
|-0.57%
|157.45
|+16.63%
|Operating Income
|261.47
|239.52
|+9.16%
|184.01
|+42.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|299.9
|335.09
|-10.5%
|263.51
|+13.81%
|Net Income
|224.47
|242.34
|-7.37%
|209.34
|+7.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.76
|8.39
|-7.51%
|7.25
|+7.03%
