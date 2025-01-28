Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 7.23% YOY

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 30.35% YoY & profit increased by 7.23% YoY, profit at 224.47 crore and revenue at 445.11 crore.

Published28 Jan 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 Results 2025:Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 30.35% & the profit increased by 7.23% YoY. Profit stood at 224.47 crore and revenue was reported at 445.11 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.93% while profit saw a decrease of 7.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company declined by 1.88% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 10.52% year-on-year.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 9.16% quarter-on-quarter and showed a significant increase of 42.1% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 7.76, reflecting a 7.03% increase compared to the previous year.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has delivered a -14.24% return in the last week, -9.98% return in the last six months, and a -23.1% return year-to-date.

Currently, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has a market capitalization of 18561.73 crore, with a 52-week high of 911.85 and a low of 450.25.

As of 28 Jan, 2025, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 5 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 28 Jan, 2025, was to Hold.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue445.11424.21+4.93%341.46+30.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total87.7389.41-1.88%79.38+10.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.149.79+13.79%8.79+26.73%
Total Operating Expense183.64184.69-0.57%157.45+16.63%
Operating Income261.47239.52+9.16%184.01+42.1%
Net Income Before Taxes299.9335.09-10.5%263.51+13.81%
Net Income224.47242.34-7.37%209.34+7.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.768.39-7.51%7.25+7.03%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 11:48 AM IST
