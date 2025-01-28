Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 7.23% YOY

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 Results 2025:Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 30.35% & the profit increased by 7.23% YoY. Profit stood at ₹224.47 crore and revenue was reported at ₹445.11 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.93% while profit saw a decrease of 7.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company declined by 1.88% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 10.52% year-on-year.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 9.16% quarter-on-quarter and showed a significant increase of 42.1% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹7.76, reflecting a 7.03% increase compared to the previous year.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has delivered a -14.24% return in the last week, -9.98% return in the last six months, and a -23.1% return year-to-date.

Currently, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has a market capitalization of ₹18561.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹911.85 and a low of ₹450.25.

As of 28 Jan, 2025, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 5 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 28 Jan, 2025, was to Hold.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 445.11 424.21 +4.93% 341.46 +30.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 87.73 89.41 -1.88% 79.38 +10.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.14 9.79 +13.79% 8.79 +26.73% Total Operating Expense 183.64 184.69 -0.57% 157.45 +16.63% Operating Income 261.47 239.52 +9.16% 184.01 +42.1% Net Income Before Taxes 299.9 335.09 -10.5% 263.51 +13.81% Net Income 224.47 242.34 -7.37% 209.34 +7.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.76 8.39 -7.51% 7.25 +7.03%

