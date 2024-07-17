Adline Chem Labs Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 23.84% YOY

Livemint
First Published17 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Adline Chem Labs Q1 Results Live : Adline Chem Labs announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The company reported a 0% decrease in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the loss increased by 23.84% year-over-year, which is a concerning trend for the company.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 214.04% quarter-over-quarter and a 110.59% increase year-over-year.

Additionally, the operating income declined by 61.82% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 23.84% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at -0.17, showing a 21.43% decrease year-over-year.

Overall, Adline Chem Labs needs to address the increasing loss and expenses to improve its financial performance in the upcoming quarters.

Adline Chem Labs Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.01+214.04%0.02+110.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.10.06+61.82%0.08+23.84%
Operating Income-0.1-0.06-61.82%-0.08-23.84%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.1-0.04-181.39%-0.08-23.84%
Net Income-0.1-0.04-181.39%-0.08-23.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.17-0.06-183.33%-0.14-21.43%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>-0.1Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>0Cr
