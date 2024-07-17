Adline Chem Labs Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 23.84% YOY

Adline Chem Labs Q1 Results Live : Adline Chem Labs announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The company reported a 0% decrease in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.
However, the loss increased by 23.84% year-over-year, which is a concerning trend for the company.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 214.04% quarter-over-quarter and a 110.59% increase year-over-year.
Additionally, the operating income declined by 61.82% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 23.84% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at ₹-0.17, showing a 21.43% decrease year-over-year.
Overall, Adline Chem Labs needs to address the increasing loss and expenses to improve its financial performance in the upcoming quarters.
Adline Chem Labs Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.01
|+214.04%
|0.02
|+110.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.1
|0.06
|+61.82%
|0.08
|+23.84%
|Operating Income
|-0.1
|-0.06
|-61.82%
|-0.08
|-23.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.1
|-0.04
|-181.39%
|-0.08
|-23.84%
|Net Income
|-0.1
|-0.04
|-181.39%
|-0.08
|-23.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.17
|-0.06
|-183.33%
|-0.14
|-21.43%