Adline Chem Labs Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 23.84% YOY

Adline Chem Labs Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 23.84% YoY

Adline Chem Labs Q1 Results Live : Adline Chem Labs announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The company reported a 0% decrease in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the loss increased by 23.84% year-over-year, which is a concerning trend for the company.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 214.04% quarter-over-quarter and a 110.59% increase year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the operating income declined by 61.82% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 23.84% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at ₹-0.17, showing a 21.43% decrease year-over-year.

Overall, Adline Chem Labs needs to address the increasing loss and expenses to improve its financial performance in the upcoming quarters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adline Chem Labs Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.01 +214.04% 0.02 +110.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.1 0.06 +61.82% 0.08 +23.84% Operating Income -0.1 -0.06 -61.82% -0.08 -23.84% Net Income Before Taxes -0.1 -0.04 -181.39% -0.08 -23.84% Net Income -0.1 -0.04 -181.39% -0.08 -23.84% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.17 -0.06 -183.33% -0.14 -21.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.1Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar