Ador Fontech Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 19.96% YOY

Ador Fontech Q1 Results Live : Ador Fontech declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.35% & the profit decreased by 19.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.17% and the profit decreased by 44.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 20.44% q-o-q & increased by 7.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.54% q-o-q & decreased by 28.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.2 for Q1 which decreased by 20% Y-o-Y.

Ador Fontech has delivered -2.31% return in the last 1 week, -4.96% return in last 6 months and 1.95% YTD return.

Currently the Ador Fontech has a market cap of ₹502.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹169.7 & ₹102.55 respectively.

Ador Fontech Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 44.02 55.84 -21.17% 50.22 -12.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.6 5.48 +20.44% 6.15 +7.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.69 0.88 -21.59% 0.79 -12.66% Total Operating Expense 39.67 50.75 -21.83% 44.14 -10.13% Operating Income 4.35 5.09 -14.54% 6.08 -28.45% Net Income Before Taxes 6.42 8.76 -26.71% 7.23 -11.2% Net Income 4.17 7.49 -44.33% 5.21 -19.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.2 2.1 -42.86% 1.5 -20%