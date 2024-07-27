Ador Fontech Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 19.96% YOY

Ador Fontech Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 12.35% YoY & profit decreased by 19.96% YoY

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Ador Fontech Q1 Results Live
Ador Fontech Q1 Results Live

Ador Fontech Q1 Results Live : Ador Fontech declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.35% & the profit decreased by 19.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.17% and the profit decreased by 44.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 20.44% q-o-q & increased by 7.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.54% q-o-q & decreased by 28.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.2 for Q1 which decreased by 20% Y-o-Y.

Ador Fontech has delivered -2.31% return in the last 1 week, -4.96% return in last 6 months and 1.95% YTD return.

Currently the Ador Fontech has a market cap of 502.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of 169.7 & 102.55 respectively.

Ador Fontech Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue44.0255.84-21.17%50.22-12.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.65.48+20.44%6.15+7.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.690.88-21.59%0.79-12.66%
Total Operating Expense39.6750.75-21.83%44.14-10.13%
Operating Income4.355.09-14.54%6.08-28.45%
Net Income Before Taxes6.428.76-26.71%7.23-11.2%
Net Income4.177.49-44.33%5.21-19.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.22.1-42.86%1.5-20%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹4.17Cr
₹44.02Cr
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsAdor Fontech Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 19.96% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue