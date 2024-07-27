Ador Fontech Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 19.96% YOY

Ador Fontech Q1 Results Live : Ador Fontech declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.35% & the profit decreased by 19.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.17% and the profit decreased by 44.33%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 20.44% q-o-q & increased by 7.32% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was down by 14.54% q-o-q & decreased by 28.45% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.2 for Q1 which decreased by 20% Y-o-Y.
Ador Fontech has delivered -2.31% return in the last 1 week, -4.96% return in last 6 months and 1.95% YTD return.
Currently the Ador Fontech has a market cap of ₹502.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹169.7 & ₹102.55 respectively.
Ador Fontech Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|44.02
|55.84
|-21.17%
|50.22
|-12.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.6
|5.48
|+20.44%
|6.15
|+7.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.69
|0.88
|-21.59%
|0.79
|-12.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|39.67
|50.75
|-21.83%
|44.14
|-10.13%
|Operating Income
|4.35
|5.09
|-14.54%
|6.08
|-28.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.42
|8.76
|-26.71%
|7.23
|-11.2%
|Net Income
|4.17
|7.49
|-44.33%
|5.21
|-19.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.2
|2.1
|-42.86%
|1.5
|-20%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.17Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹44.02Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar