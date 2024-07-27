Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ador Fontech Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 19.96% YOY

Ador Fontech Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 19.96% YOY

Livemint

Ador Fontech Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 12.35% YoY & profit decreased by 19.96% YoY

Ador Fontech Q1 Results Live

Ador Fontech Q1 Results Live : Ador Fontech declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.35% & the profit decreased by 19.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.17% and the profit decreased by 44.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 20.44% q-o-q & increased by 7.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.54% q-o-q & decreased by 28.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.2 for Q1 which decreased by 20% Y-o-Y.

Ador Fontech has delivered -2.31% return in the last 1 week, -4.96% return in last 6 months and 1.95% YTD return.

Currently the Ador Fontech has a market cap of 502.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of 169.7 & 102.55 respectively.

Ador Fontech Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue44.0255.84-21.17%50.22-12.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.65.48+20.44%6.15+7.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.690.88-21.59%0.79-12.66%
Total Operating Expense39.6750.75-21.83%44.14-10.13%
Operating Income4.355.09-14.54%6.08-28.45%
Net Income Before Taxes6.428.76-26.71%7.23-11.2%
Net Income4.177.49-44.33%5.21-19.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.22.1-42.86%1.5-20%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.17Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹44.02Cr

