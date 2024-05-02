Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ador Fontech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.69% YOY

Ador Fontech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.69% YOY

Livemint

Ador Fontech Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.02% YoY & profit increased by 28.69% YoY

Ador Fontech Q4 Results Live

Ador Fontech Q4 Results Live : Ador Fontech declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.02% & the profit increased by 28.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.26% and the profit increased by 46.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.22% q-o-q & decreased by 20.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.43% q-o-q & decreased by 40.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.1 for Q4 which increased by 31.38% Y-o-Y.

Ador Fontech has delivered 4.55% return in the last 1 week, 24.53% return in last 6 months and 4.26% YTD return.

Currently the Ador Fontech has a market cap of 514.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 169.7 & 93.15 respectively.

Ador Fontech Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue55.8449.74+12.26%57.58-3.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.487.53-27.22%6.92-20.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.880.78+12.82%0.59+49.15%
Total Operating Expense50.7544.12+15.03%49+3.57%
Operating Income5.095.62-9.43%8.58-40.68%
Net Income Before Taxes8.767.26+20.66%8.7+0.69%
Net Income7.495.1+46.86%5.82+28.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.11.5+40%1.6+31.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.49Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹55.84Cr

