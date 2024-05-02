Ador Fontech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.69% YOY

Ador Fontech Q4 Results Live : Ador Fontech declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.02% & the profit increased by 28.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.26% and the profit increased by 46.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.22% q-o-q & decreased by 20.81% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.43% q-o-q & decreased by 40.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.1 for Q4 which increased by 31.38% Y-o-Y.
Ador Fontech has delivered 4.55% return in the last 1 week, 24.53% return in last 6 months and 4.26% YTD return.
Currently the Ador Fontech has a market cap of ₹514.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹169.7 & ₹93.15 respectively.
Ador Fontech Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|55.84
|49.74
|+12.26%
|57.58
|-3.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.48
|7.53
|-27.22%
|6.92
|-20.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.88
|0.78
|+12.82%
|0.59
|+49.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|50.75
|44.12
|+15.03%
|49
|+3.57%
|Operating Income
|5.09
|5.62
|-9.43%
|8.58
|-40.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.76
|7.26
|+20.66%
|8.7
|+0.69%
|Net Income
|7.49
|5.1
|+46.86%
|5.82
|+28.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.1
|1.5
|+40%
|1.6
|+31.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.49Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹55.84Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!