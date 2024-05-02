Ador Fontech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.69% YOY

Ador Fontech Q4 Results Live : Ador Fontech declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.02% & the profit increased by 28.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.26% and the profit increased by 46.86%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.22% q-o-q & decreased by 20.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.43% q-o-q & decreased by 40.68% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.1 for Q4 which increased by 31.38% Y-o-Y.

Ador Fontech has delivered 4.55% return in the last 1 week, 24.53% return in last 6 months and 4.26% YTD return.

Currently the Ador Fontech has a market cap of ₹514.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹169.7 & ₹93.15 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ador Fontech Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 55.84 49.74 +12.26% 57.58 -3.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.48 7.53 -27.22% 6.92 -20.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.88 0.78 +12.82% 0.59 +49.15% Total Operating Expense 50.75 44.12 +15.03% 49 +3.57% Operating Income 5.09 5.62 -9.43% 8.58 -40.68% Net Income Before Taxes 8.76 7.26 +20.66% 8.7 +0.69% Net Income 7.49 5.1 +46.86% 5.82 +28.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.1 1.5 +40% 1.6 +31.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.49Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹55.84Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!