Ador Welding Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.17% YOY

Ador Welding Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.76% YoY & profit decreased by 17.17% YoY

Ador Welding Q4 Results Live : Ador Welding declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 4.76% & the profit decreased by 17.17% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.36% and the profit increased by 36.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.76% q-o-q & increased by 27.27% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 27.75% q-o-q & decreased by 24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹13.73 for Q4 which decreased by 15.35% Y-o-Y.

Ador Welding has delivered 1.74% return in the last 1 week, 24.11% return in the last 6 months and -1.7% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Ador Welding has a market cap of ₹2022.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1770 & ₹1022 respectively.

Ador Welding Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 246.7 221.54 +11.36% 235.48 +4.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.04 18.71 +1.76% 14.96 +27.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.39 3.34 +1.5% 3.05 +11.15% Total Operating Expense 224.37 204.06 +9.95% 206.1 +8.86% Operating Income 22.33 17.48 +27.75% 29.38 -24% Net Income Before Taxes 25.09 19.24 +30.41% 29.93 -16.17% Net Income 18.67 13.7 +36.28% 22.54 -17.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.73 10.07 +36.35% 16.22 -15.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹18.67Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹246.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!