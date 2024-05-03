Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ador Welding Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.17% YOY

Livemint

Ador Welding Q4 Results Live : Ador Welding declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 4.76% & the profit decreased by 17.17% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.36% and the profit increased by 36.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.76% q-o-q & increased by 27.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 27.75% q-o-q & decreased by 24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.73 for Q4 which decreased by 15.35% Y-o-Y.

Ador Welding has delivered 1.74% return in the last 1 week, 24.11% return in the last 6 months and -1.7% YTD return.

Currently, Ador Welding has a market cap of 2022.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1770 & 1022 respectively.

Ador Welding Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue246.7221.54+11.36%235.48+4.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.0418.71+1.76%14.96+27.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.393.34+1.5%3.05+11.15%
Total Operating Expense224.37204.06+9.95%206.1+8.86%
Operating Income22.3317.48+27.75%29.38-24%
Net Income Before Taxes25.0919.24+30.41%29.93-16.17%
Net Income18.6713.7+36.28%22.54-17.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.7310.07+36.35%16.22-15.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹18.67Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹246.7Cr

