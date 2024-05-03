Ador Welding Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.17% YOY

Ador Welding Q4 Results Live : Ador Welding declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 4.76% & the profit decreased by 17.17% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.36% and the profit increased by 36.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.76% q-o-q & increased by 27.27% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 27.75% q-o-q & decreased by 24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.73 for Q4 which decreased by 15.35% Y-o-Y.
Ador Welding has delivered 1.74% return in the last 1 week, 24.11% return in the last 6 months and -1.7% YTD return.
Currently, Ador Welding has a market cap of ₹2022.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1770 & ₹1022 respectively.
Ador Welding Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|246.7
|221.54
|+11.36%
|235.48
|+4.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.04
|18.71
|+1.76%
|14.96
|+27.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.39
|3.34
|+1.5%
|3.05
|+11.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|224.37
|204.06
|+9.95%
|206.1
|+8.86%
|Operating Income
|22.33
|17.48
|+27.75%
|29.38
|-24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|25.09
|19.24
|+30.41%
|29.93
|-16.17%
|Net Income
|18.67
|13.7
|+36.28%
|22.54
|-17.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.73
|10.07
|+36.35%
|16.22
|-15.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹18.67Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹246.7Cr
