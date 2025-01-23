Adroit Infotech Q3 Results 2025:Adroit Infotech declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline increase of 8.47% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹7.68 crore. However, profit saw a significant decline of 65.61% year-over-year, amounting to ₹0.54 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Adroit Infotech showed positive growth, with revenue growing by 8.63% and profit increasing by 20%. Despite this quarter-on-quarter growth, the annual performance highlights a troubling trend in profitability.
The company's selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a decline of 8.01% quarter-over-quarter, but saw a 21.67% increase year-over-year. This indicates a shift in cost management strategies, yet the yearly increase raises concerns about overall operational efficiency.
The operating income for Q3 was up by 15% compared to the previous quarter, but this marks a substantial decrease of 76.88% year-over-year. Such a drastic drop reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining its operational profitability amidst fluctuating expenses.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.18 for Q3, which is a decline of 64% year-over-year. This decline in EPS further underscores the significant impact of reduced profits on shareholder returns.
Adroit Infotech has seen a -3.25% return in the last week, a 5.01% return over the last six months, and a -3.05% year-to-date return. These metrics reflect investor sentiment and market performance that have been affected by the recent financial results.
Currently, Adroit Infotech has a market capitalization of ₹66.09 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹30.4 and a low of ₹14.4. The stock's performance highlights the volatility and challenges the company faces in the competitive landscape.
Adroit Infotech Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7.68
|7.07
|+8.63%
|7.08
|+8.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.94
|5.37
|-8.01%
|4.06
|+21.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.49
|0.43
|+13.95%
|0.4
|+22.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|7.22
|6.67
|+8.25%
|5.09
|+41.85%
|Operating Income
|0.46
|0.4
|+15%
|1.99
|-76.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.72
|0.51
|+41.18%
|1.98
|-63.64%
|Net Income
|0.54
|0.45
|+20%
|1.57
|-65.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.18
|0.12
|+50%
|0.5
|-64%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.