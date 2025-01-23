Adroit Infotech Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 65.61% YOY, profit at ₹0.54 crore and revenue at ₹7.68 crore

Adroit Infotech Q3 Results 2025:Adroit Infotech declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline increase of 8.47% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹7.68 crore. However, profit saw a significant decline of 65.61% year-over-year, amounting to ₹0.54 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Adroit Infotech showed positive growth, with revenue growing by 8.63% and profit increasing by 20%. Despite this quarter-on-quarter growth, the annual performance highlights a troubling trend in profitability.

Advertisement

The company's selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a decline of 8.01% quarter-over-quarter, but saw a 21.67% increase year-over-year. This indicates a shift in cost management strategies, yet the yearly increase raises concerns about overall operational efficiency.

The operating income for Q3 was up by 15% compared to the previous quarter, but this marks a substantial decrease of 76.88% year-over-year. Such a drastic drop reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining its operational profitability amidst fluctuating expenses.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.18 for Q3, which is a decline of 64% year-over-year. This decline in EPS further underscores the significant impact of reduced profits on shareholder returns.

Advertisement

Adroit Infotech has seen a -3.25% return in the last week, a 5.01% return over the last six months, and a -3.05% year-to-date return. These metrics reflect investor sentiment and market performance that have been affected by the recent financial results.

Currently, Adroit Infotech has a market capitalization of ₹66.09 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹30.4 and a low of ₹14.4. The stock's performance highlights the volatility and challenges the company faces in the competitive landscape.

Advertisement

Adroit Infotech Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7.68 7.07 +8.63% 7.08 +8.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.94 5.37 -8.01% 4.06 +21.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.49 0.43 +13.95% 0.4 +22.5% Total Operating Expense 7.22 6.67 +8.25% 5.09 +41.85% Operating Income 0.46 0.4 +15% 1.99 -76.88% Net Income Before Taxes 0.72 0.51 +41.18% 1.98 -63.64% Net Income 0.54 0.45 +20% 1.57 -65.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.18 0.12 +50% 0.5 -64%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.