Adroit Infotech Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 65.61% YOY, profit at ₹0.54 crore and revenue at ₹7.68 crore

Published23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Adroit Infotech Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Adroit Infotech Q3 Results 2025:Adroit Infotech declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline increase of 8.47% year-over-year, with revenue reaching 7.68 crore. However, profit saw a significant decline of 65.61% year-over-year, amounting to 0.54 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Adroit Infotech showed positive growth, with revenue growing by 8.63% and profit increasing by 20%. Despite this quarter-on-quarter growth, the annual performance highlights a troubling trend in profitability.

The company's selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a decline of 8.01% quarter-over-quarter, but saw a 21.67% increase year-over-year. This indicates a shift in cost management strategies, yet the yearly increase raises concerns about overall operational efficiency.

The operating income for Q3 was up by 15% compared to the previous quarter, but this marks a substantial decrease of 76.88% year-over-year. Such a drastic drop reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining its operational profitability amidst fluctuating expenses.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.18 for Q3, which is a decline of 64% year-over-year. This decline in EPS further underscores the significant impact of reduced profits on shareholder returns.

Adroit Infotech has seen a -3.25% return in the last week, a 5.01% return over the last six months, and a -3.05% year-to-date return. These metrics reflect investor sentiment and market performance that have been affected by the recent financial results.

Currently, Adroit Infotech has a market capitalization of 66.09 crore, with a 52-week high of 30.4 and a low of 14.4. The stock's performance highlights the volatility and challenges the company faces in the competitive landscape.

Adroit Infotech Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.687.07+8.63%7.08+8.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.945.37-8.01%4.06+21.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.490.43+13.95%0.4+22.5%
Total Operating Expense7.226.67+8.25%5.09+41.85%
Operating Income0.460.4+15%1.99-76.88%
Net Income Before Taxes0.720.51+41.18%1.98-63.64%
Net Income0.540.45+20%1.57-65.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.180.12+50%0.5-64%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.54Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹7.68Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
