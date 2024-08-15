Advani Hotels & Resorts India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.64% YOY

Advani Hotels & Resorts India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.42% YoY & profit decreased by 21.64% YoY

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Advani Hotels & Resorts India Q1 Results Live
Advani Hotels & Resorts India Q1 Results Live

Advani Hotels & Resorts India Q1 Results Live : Advani Hotels & Resorts India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) decline in revenue by 5.42%, and a significant drop in profit by 21.64%. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue fell by 32.28% and the profit plummeted by 65.9%, indicating a challenging quarter for the hospitality firm.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a modest rise of 1.22% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but experienced a significant decrease of 20.34% YoY. This reduction in SG&A expenses YoY could be seen as a positive move towards cost management amidst declining revenues.

Operating income for Advani Hotels & Resorts India took a substantial hit, decreasing by 71.38% q-o-q and 31.51% YoY. This sharp decline in operating income reflects the broader challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.39, which represents a decrease of 22% YoY. This downturn in EPS indicates reduced shareholder value and profitability per share.

Despite the challenging quarterly performance, Advani Hotels & Resorts India has delivered a return of 1.68% over the last week. However, the longer-term performance shows a decline with a -2.38% return over the past six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company has managed to secure a robust return of 45.55%, indicating some resilience in the stock.

Advani Hotels & Resorts India currently holds a market capitalization of 689.87 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 91.65 and a 52-week low of 39.3, highlighting the volatility and range of trading over the past year.

Advani Hotels & Resorts India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22.0632.57-32.28%23.32-5.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.138.03+1.22%10.2-20.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.810.86-6.49%0.79+1.86%
Total Operating Expense18.2119.11-4.75%17.7+2.86%
Operating Income3.8513.45-71.38%5.62-31.51%
Net Income Before Taxes4.7214.38-67.16%6.22-24.03%
Net Income3.6110.59-65.9%4.61-21.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.391.15-66.09%0.5-22%
FAQs
₹3.61Cr
₹22.06Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:07 PM IST
