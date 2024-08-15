Advani Hotels & Resorts India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.64% YOY

Advani Hotels & Resorts India Q1 Results Live : Advani Hotels & Resorts India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) decline in revenue by 5.42%, and a significant drop in profit by 21.64%. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue fell by 32.28% and the profit plummeted by 65.9%, indicating a challenging quarter for the hospitality firm.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a modest rise of 1.22% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but experienced a significant decrease of 20.34% YoY. This reduction in SG&A expenses YoY could be seen as a positive move towards cost management amidst declining revenues.
Operating income for Advani Hotels & Resorts India took a substantial hit, decreasing by 71.38% q-o-q and 31.51% YoY. This sharp decline in operating income reflects the broader challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.39, which represents a decrease of 22% YoY. This downturn in EPS indicates reduced shareholder value and profitability per share.
Despite the challenging quarterly performance, Advani Hotels & Resorts India has delivered a return of 1.68% over the last week. However, the longer-term performance shows a decline with a -2.38% return over the past six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company has managed to secure a robust return of 45.55%, indicating some resilience in the stock.
Advani Hotels & Resorts India currently holds a market capitalization of ₹689.87 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹91.65 and a 52-week low of ₹39.3, highlighting the volatility and range of trading over the past year.
Advani Hotels & Resorts India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22.06
|32.57
|-32.28%
|23.32
|-5.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.13
|8.03
|+1.22%
|10.2
|-20.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.81
|0.86
|-6.49%
|0.79
|+1.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|18.21
|19.11
|-4.75%
|17.7
|+2.86%
|Operating Income
|3.85
|13.45
|-71.38%
|5.62
|-31.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.72
|14.38
|-67.16%
|6.22
|-24.03%
|Net Income
|3.61
|10.59
|-65.9%
|4.61
|-21.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.39
|1.15
|-66.09%
|0.5
|-22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.61Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹22.06Cr
