Advani Hotels & Resorts India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.64% YOY

Advani Hotels & Resorts India Q1 Results Live : Advani Hotels & Resorts India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) decline in revenue by 5.42%, and a significant drop in profit by 21.64%. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue fell by 32.28% and the profit plummeted by 65.9%, indicating a challenging quarter for the hospitality firm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a modest rise of 1.22% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but experienced a significant decrease of 20.34% YoY. This reduction in SG&A expenses YoY could be seen as a positive move towards cost management amidst declining revenues.

Operating income for Advani Hotels & Resorts India took a substantial hit, decreasing by 71.38% q-o-q and 31.51% YoY. This sharp decline in operating income reflects the broader challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.39, which represents a decrease of 22% YoY. This downturn in EPS indicates reduced shareholder value and profitability per share.

Despite the challenging quarterly performance, Advani Hotels & Resorts India has delivered a return of 1.68% over the last week. However, the longer-term performance shows a decline with a -2.38% return over the past six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company has managed to secure a robust return of 45.55%, indicating some resilience in the stock.

Advani Hotels & Resorts India currently holds a market capitalization of ₹689.87 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹91.65 and a 52-week low of ₹39.3, highlighting the volatility and range of trading over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advani Hotels & Resorts India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22.06 32.57 -32.28% 23.32 -5.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.13 8.03 +1.22% 10.2 -20.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.81 0.86 -6.49% 0.79 +1.86% Total Operating Expense 18.21 19.11 -4.75% 17.7 +2.86% Operating Income 3.85 13.45 -71.38% 5.62 -31.51% Net Income Before Taxes 4.72 14.38 -67.16% 6.22 -24.03% Net Income 3.61 10.59 -65.9% 4.61 -21.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.39 1.15 -66.09% 0.5 -22%

