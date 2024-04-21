Advik Capital Q4 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 33.86% YOY

Advik Capital Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14792.34% YoY & loss decreased by 33.86% YoY

Advik Capital announced their Q4 FY24 results on 18th April, 2024, showcasing significant growth in revenue and reduction in losses compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's topline surged by a staggering 14792.34% year-over-year, while the loss decreased by 33.86% over the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Advik Capital experienced a revenue growth of 6925.32%, although the loss increased by 305.7%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite a decline of 10.72% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, these expenses rose by 128.17% year-over-year.

The operating income saw a substantial increase of 99.6% quarter-over-quarter and 99.64% year-over-year, indicating operational efficiency and growth.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at ₹-17.8, reflecting a significant decrease of 390.63% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advik Capital Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 319.83 4.55 +6925.32% 2.15 +14792.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.27 0.3 -10.72% 0.12 +128.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.28 0.15 +89.56% 0.06 +379.17% Total Operating Expense 320.65 206.65 +55.16% 228.95 +40.05% Operating Income -0.82 -202.1 +99.6% -226.8 +99.64% Net Income Before Taxes 0.18 1.15 -84.02% -1.64 +111.26% Net Income -0.94 0.46 -305.7% -1.42 +33.86% Diluted Normalized EPS -17.8 2.78 -739.94% 6.13 -390.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.94Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹319.83Cr

