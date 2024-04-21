Advik Capital Q4 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 33.86% YOY

Advik Capital announced their Q4 FY24 results on 18th April, 2024, showcasing significant growth in revenue and reduction in losses compared to the previous year.
The company's topline surged by a staggering 14792.34% year-over-year, while the loss decreased by 33.86% over the same period.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Advik Capital experienced a revenue growth of 6925.32%, although the loss increased by 305.7%.
Despite a decline of 10.72% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, these expenses rose by 128.17% year-over-year.
The operating income saw a substantial increase of 99.6% quarter-over-quarter and 99.64% year-over-year, indicating operational efficiency and growth.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at ₹-17.8, reflecting a significant decrease of 390.63% year-over-year.
Advik Capital Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|319.83
|4.55
|+6925.32%
|2.15
|+14792.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.27
|0.3
|-10.72%
|0.12
|+128.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.28
|0.15
|+89.56%
|0.06
|+379.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|320.65
|206.65
|+55.16%
|228.95
|+40.05%
|Operating Income
|-0.82
|-202.1
|+99.6%
|-226.8
|+99.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.18
|1.15
|-84.02%
|-1.64
|+111.26%
|Net Income
|-0.94
|0.46
|-305.7%
|-1.42
|+33.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-17.8
|2.78
|-739.94%
|6.13
|-390.63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.94Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹319.83Cr
