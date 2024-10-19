Aether Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.12% YOY

Aether Industries Q2 Results Live : Aether Industries declared their Q2 results on 18 October 2024, revealing a significant increase in topline revenue by 21.09% year-over-year. However, the company faced a profit decline of 5.12% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Aether Industries reported a revenue growth of 10.43% and a notable profit increase of 16.26%. This indicates that while annual profit numbers are down, the company is showing positive momentum on a quarter-to-quarter basis.
The company's selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.65% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial 13.93% year-over-year, which may have contributed to the improved operating income.
Operating income rose by 31.63% from the previous quarter and increased by 9.02% year-over-year, reflecting stronger operational efficiency. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹2.81, which is a slight increase of 1.46% year-over-year.
In terms of stock performance, Aether Industries has delivered a -4.3% return in the last week, but has shown a more positive trend with a 9.51% return over the last six months and a 4.2% year-to-date return.
As of now, Aether Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹12,256.27 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,071 and a low of ₹761.55.
Looking ahead, out of four analysts covering the company as of 19 October 2024, one has issued a 'Buy' rating while three analysts have rated it as 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation for Aether Industries remains 'Strong Buy', reflecting positive sentiment about the company's future prospects.
Aether Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|198.8
|180.02
|+10.43%
|164.17
|+21.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.92
|10.52
|-5.65%
|11.53
|-13.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.8
|10.15
|+6.38%
|9.74
|+10.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|159.3
|150
|+6.19%
|127.93
|+24.51%
|Operating Income
|39.5
|30.01
|+31.63%
|36.23
|+9.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|48.52
|39.34
|+23.34%
|48.73
|-0.42%
|Net Income
|34.8
|29.93
|+16.26%
|36.68
|-5.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.81
|2.43
|+15.54%
|2.77
|+1.46%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess