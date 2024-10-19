Hello User
Aether Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.12% YOY

Aether Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.12% YOY

Livemint

Aether Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 21.09% YoY & profit decreased by 5.12% YoY.

Aether Industries Q2 Results Live

Aether Industries Q2 Results Live : Aether Industries declared their Q2 results on 18 October 2024, revealing a significant increase in topline revenue by 21.09% year-over-year. However, the company faced a profit decline of 5.12% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Aether Industries reported a revenue growth of 10.43% and a notable profit increase of 16.26%. This indicates that while annual profit numbers are down, the company is showing positive momentum on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

The company's selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.65% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial 13.93% year-over-year, which may have contributed to the improved operating income.

Operating income rose by 31.63% from the previous quarter and increased by 9.02% year-over-year, reflecting stronger operational efficiency. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 2.81, which is a slight increase of 1.46% year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Aether Industries has delivered a -4.3% return in the last week, but has shown a more positive trend with a 9.51% return over the last six months and a 4.2% year-to-date return.

As of now, Aether Industries holds a market capitalization of 12,256.27 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,071 and a low of 761.55.

Looking ahead, out of four analysts covering the company as of 19 October 2024, one has issued a 'Buy' rating while three analysts have rated it as 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation for Aether Industries remains 'Strong Buy', reflecting positive sentiment about the company's future prospects.

Aether Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue198.8180.02+10.43%164.17+21.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.9210.52-5.65%11.53-13.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.810.15+6.38%9.74+10.86%
Total Operating Expense159.3150+6.19%127.93+24.51%
Operating Income39.530.01+31.63%36.23+9.02%
Net Income Before Taxes48.5239.34+23.34%48.73-0.42%
Net Income34.829.93+16.26%36.68-5.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.812.43+15.54%2.77+1.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹34.8Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹198.8Cr

