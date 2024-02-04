Aether Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 50.26% YOY

Aether Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.04% & the profit decreased by 50.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.36% and the profit decreased by 52.48%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.23% q-o-q & decreased by 1.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 59.64% q-o-q & decreased by 64.25% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.67 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.46% Y-o-Y.

Aether Industries has delivered 1.82% return in the last 1 week, -16.44% return in last 6 months and -2.39% YTD return.

Currently the Aether Industries has a market cap of ₹11479.52 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1209 & ₹778 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 04 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 04 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Aether Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 155.36 164.17 -5.36% 167.13 -7.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.2 11.53 -20.23% 9.32 -1.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.33 9.74 +6.02% 6.4 +61.45% Total Operating Expense 140.74 127.93 +10.01% 126.22 +11.5% Operating Income 14.62 36.23 -59.64% 40.91 -64.25% Net Income Before Taxes 23.82 48.73 -51.11% 43.86 -45.69% Net Income 17.43 36.68 -52.48% 35.04 -50.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.67 2.77 -39.6% 2.81 -40.46%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹17.43Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹155.36Cr

