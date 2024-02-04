Aether Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 50.26% YOY

Aether Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.04% & the profit decreased by 50.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.36% and the profit decreased by 52.48%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.23% q-o-q & decreased by 1.34% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 59.64% q-o-q & decreased by 64.25% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.67 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.46% Y-o-Y.
Aether Industries has delivered 1.82% return in the last 1 week, -16.44% return in last 6 months and -2.39% YTD return.
Currently the Aether Industries has a market cap of ₹11479.52 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1209 & ₹778 respectively.
As of 04 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 04 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Aether Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|155.36
|164.17
|-5.36%
|167.13
|-7.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.2
|11.53
|-20.23%
|9.32
|-1.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.33
|9.74
|+6.02%
|6.4
|+61.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|140.74
|127.93
|+10.01%
|126.22
|+11.5%
|Operating Income
|14.62
|36.23
|-59.64%
|40.91
|-64.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|23.82
|48.73
|-51.11%
|43.86
|-45.69%
|Net Income
|17.43
|36.68
|-52.48%
|35.04
|-50.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.67
|2.77
|-39.6%
|2.81
|-40.46%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹17.43Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹155.36Cr
