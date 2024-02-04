Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aether Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 50.26% YOY

Aether Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 50.26% YOY

Livemint

Aether Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 7.04% YoY & profit decreased by 50.26% YoY

Aether Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Aether Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.04% & the profit decreased by 50.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.36% and the profit decreased by 52.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.23% q-o-q & decreased by 1.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 59.64% q-o-q & decreased by 64.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.67 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.46% Y-o-Y.

Aether Industries has delivered 1.82% return in the last 1 week, -16.44% return in last 6 months and -2.39% YTD return.

Currently the Aether Industries has a market cap of 11479.52 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1209 & 778 respectively.

As of 04 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as on 04 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Aether Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue155.36164.17-5.36%167.13-7.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.211.53-20.23%9.32-1.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.339.74+6.02%6.4+61.45%
Total Operating Expense140.74127.93+10.01%126.22+11.5%
Operating Income14.6236.23-59.64%40.91-64.25%
Net Income Before Taxes23.8248.73-51.11%43.86-45.69%
Net Income17.4336.68-52.48%35.04-50.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.672.77-39.6%2.81-40.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17.43Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹155.36Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.