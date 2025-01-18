Aether Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 148.94% YOY, profit at ₹43.39 crore and revenue at ₹219.68 crore

Aether Industries Q3 Results 2025:Aether Industries declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant increase in both topline and profit. The revenue rose by 41.4% year-on-year, reaching ₹219.68 crore, while profit surged by an impressive 148.94% to ₹43.39 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Aether Industries saw a revenue growth of 10.5% and a profit increase of 24.68%. However, the selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 17.14% quarter-on-quarter and a 26.3% increase year-on-year.

Aether Industries Q3 Results

The operating income for Aether Industries also saw a substantial uptick, increasing by 29.01% quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 248.33% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹3.41 for Q3, reflecting a growth of 104.19% compared to the same period last year.

Aether Industries has faced a -5.39% return in the last week, -2.85% in the last 6 months, and -3.69% year-to-date.

Currently, Aether Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹11,326.26 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1,071 and a low of ₹761.55.

As of 18 Jan, 2025, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Sell rating, 1 a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date remains a Buy.

Aether Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 219.68 198.8 +10.5% 155.36 +41.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.62 9.92 +17.14% 9.2 +26.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.06 10.8 +2.41% 10.33 +7.07% Total Operating Expense 168.72 159.3 +5.91% 140.74 +19.88% Operating Income 50.96 39.5 +29.01% 14.63 +248.33% Net Income Before Taxes 61.39 48.52 +26.53% 23.82 +157.72% Net Income 43.39 34.8 +24.68% 17.43 +148.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.41 2.81 +21.35% 1.67 +104.19%

