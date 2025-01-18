Aether Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 148.94% YOY, profit at ₹43.39 crore and revenue at ₹219.68 crore

Aether Industries Q3 Results 2025:Aether Industries declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant increase in both topline and profit. The revenue rose by 41.4% year-on-year, reaching ₹219.68 crore, while profit surged by an impressive 148.94% to ₹43.39 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Aether Industries saw a revenue growth of 10.5% and a profit increase of 24.68%. However, the selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 17.14% quarter-on-quarter and a 26.3% increase year-on-year.
The operating income for Aether Industries also saw a substantial uptick, increasing by 29.01% quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 248.33% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹3.41 for Q3, reflecting a growth of 104.19% compared to the same period last year.
Aether Industries has faced a -5.39% return in the last week, -2.85% in the last 6 months, and -3.69% year-to-date.
Currently, Aether Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹11,326.26 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1,071 and a low of ₹761.55.
As of 18 Jan, 2025, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Sell rating, 1 a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date remains a Buy.
Aether Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|219.68
|198.8
|+10.5%
|155.36
|+41.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.62
|9.92
|+17.14%
|9.2
|+26.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.06
|10.8
|+2.41%
|10.33
|+7.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|168.72
|159.3
|+5.91%
|140.74
|+19.88%
|Operating Income
|50.96
|39.5
|+29.01%
|14.63
|+248.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|61.39
|48.52
|+26.53%
|23.82
|+157.72%
|Net Income
|43.39
|34.8
|+24.68%
|17.43
|+148.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.41
|2.81
|+21.35%
|1.67
|+104.19%
