Aether Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 148.94% YOY, profit at ₹43.39 crore and revenue at ₹219.68 crore

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Aether Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

Aether Industries Q3 Results 2025:Aether Industries declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant increase in both topline and profit. The revenue rose by 41.4% year-on-year, reaching 219.68 crore, while profit surged by an impressive 148.94% to 43.39 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Aether Industries saw a revenue growth of 10.5% and a profit increase of 24.68%. However, the selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 17.14% quarter-on-quarter and a 26.3% increase year-on-year.

Aether Industries Q3 Results

The operating income for Aether Industries also saw a substantial uptick, increasing by 29.01% quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 248.33% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at 3.41 for Q3, reflecting a growth of 104.19% compared to the same period last year.

Aether Industries has faced a -5.39% return in the last week, -2.85% in the last 6 months, and -3.69% year-to-date.

Currently, Aether Industries boasts a market capitalization of 11,326.26 crore with a 52-week high of 1,071 and a low of 761.55.

As of 18 Jan, 2025, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Sell rating, 1 a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date remains a Buy.

Aether Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue219.68198.8+10.5%155.36+41.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.629.92+17.14%9.2+26.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.0610.8+2.41%10.33+7.07%
Total Operating Expense168.72159.3+5.91%140.74+19.88%
Operating Income50.9639.5+29.01%14.63+248.33%
Net Income Before Taxes61.3948.52+26.53%23.82+157.72%
Net Income43.3934.8+24.68%17.43+148.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.412.81+21.35%1.67+104.19%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM IST
