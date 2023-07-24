Aggressive provisions drag IDBI Bank net NPAs to below 0.5% in June2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 05:56 PM IST
IDBI Bank on Monday reported a net profit of ₹1,224 crore in Q1FY24, up 62% from the same period last year on the back of higher net interest income. Its net interest income grew 61% year-on-year to ₹3,998 crore.
Mumbai: Private sector lender IDBI Bank was able to restrict its net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio to less than 0.5% in the three months through June, aided by a strategy to aggressively set aside provisions.
