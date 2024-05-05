AGI Greenpac Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 40.64% YOY

AGI Greenpac Q4 Results Live : AGI Greenpac declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.15% & the profit decreased by 40.64% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.42% and the profit decreased by 3.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.46% q-o-q & increased by 11.53% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.85% q-o-q & decreased by 23.51% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.98 for Q4 which decreased by 32.58% Y-o-Y.
AGI Greenpac has delivered -4.02% return in the last 1 week, -9.32% return in the last 6 months and -1.64% YTD return.
Currently, AGI Greenpac has a market cap of ₹5256.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1089 & ₹403.1 respectively.
AGI Greenpac Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|624.87
|622.26
|+0.42%
|680.32
|-8.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|51.94
|48.79
|+6.46%
|46.57
|+11.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|41.75
|41.72
|+0.07%
|37.67
|+10.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|518.41
|513.79
|+0.9%
|541.13
|-4.2%
|Operating Income
|106.46
|108.47
|-1.85%
|139.19
|-23.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|89.24
|90.92
|-1.85%
|132.87
|-32.84%
|Net Income
|64.58
|67.12
|-3.78%
|108.8
|-40.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.98
|10.37
|-3.76%
|14.8
|-32.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹64.58Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹624.87Cr
