AGI Greenpac Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 40.64% YOY

AGI Greenpac Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 8.15% YoY & profit decreased by 40.64% YoY

AGI Greenpac Q4 Results Live : AGI Greenpac declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.15% & the profit decreased by 40.64% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.42% and the profit decreased by 3.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.46% q-o-q & increased by 11.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.85% q-o-q & decreased by 23.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.98 for Q4 which decreased by 32.58% Y-o-Y.

AGI Greenpac has delivered -4.02% return in the last 1 week, -9.32% return in the last 6 months and -1.64% YTD return.

Currently, AGI Greenpac has a market cap of ₹5256.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1089 & ₹403.1 respectively.

AGI Greenpac Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 624.87 622.26 +0.42% 680.32 -8.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 51.94 48.79 +6.46% 46.57 +11.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 41.75 41.72 +0.07% 37.67 +10.83% Total Operating Expense 518.41 513.79 +0.9% 541.13 -4.2% Operating Income 106.46 108.47 -1.85% 139.19 -23.51% Net Income Before Taxes 89.24 90.92 -1.85% 132.87 -32.84% Net Income 64.58 67.12 -3.78% 108.8 -40.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.98 10.37 -3.76% 14.8 -32.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹64.58Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹624.87Cr

