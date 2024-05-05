Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  AGI Greenpac Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 40.64% YOY

AGI Greenpac Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 40.64% YOY

Livemint

AGI Greenpac Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 8.15% YoY & profit decreased by 40.64% YoY

AGI Greenpac Q4 Results Live

AGI Greenpac Q4 Results Live : AGI Greenpac declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.15% & the profit decreased by 40.64% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.42% and the profit decreased by 3.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.46% q-o-q & increased by 11.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.85% q-o-q & decreased by 23.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.98 for Q4 which decreased by 32.58% Y-o-Y.

AGI Greenpac has delivered -4.02% return in the last 1 week, -9.32% return in the last 6 months and -1.64% YTD return.

Currently, AGI Greenpac has a market cap of 5256.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1089 & 403.1 respectively.

AGI Greenpac Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue624.87622.26+0.42%680.32-8.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total51.9448.79+6.46%46.57+11.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization41.7541.72+0.07%37.67+10.83%
Total Operating Expense518.41513.79+0.9%541.13-4.2%
Operating Income106.46108.47-1.85%139.19-23.51%
Net Income Before Taxes89.2490.92-1.85%132.87-32.84%
Net Income64.5867.12-3.78%108.8-40.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.9810.37-3.76%14.8-32.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹64.58Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹624.87Cr

