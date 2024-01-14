AGL Infra Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.06% YOY

AGL Infra declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.62% & the profit increased by 22.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.65% and the profit increased by 2.97%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.58% q-o-q & increased by 44.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.42% q-o-q & increased by 24.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.21 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 21.98% Y-o-Y.

AGL Infra has delivered -1.61% return in the last 1 week, 54.07% return in last 6 months and 2.8% YTD return.

Currently the AGL Infra has a market cap of ₹1057.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹945 & ₹433.25 respectively.

AGL Infra Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 72.79 70.91 +2.65% 60.85 +19.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.09 8.15 +11.58% 6.28 +44.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.61 2.9 -44.29% 1.86 -13.08% Total Operating Expense 55.15 53.52 +3.05% 46.7 +18.11% Operating Income 17.63 17.39 +1.42% 14.15 +24.62% Net Income Before Taxes 18.04 17.59 +2.55% 14.82 +21.77% Net Income 14.92 14.49 +2.97% 12.22 +22.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.21 11.86 +2.95% 10.01 +21.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹14.92Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹72.79Cr

