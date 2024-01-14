Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  AGL Infra Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.06% YOY

AGL Infra Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.06% YOY

Livemint

AGL Infra Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.62% YoY & profit increased by 22.06% YoY

AGL Infra Q3 FY24 Results Live

AGL Infra declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.62% & the profit increased by 22.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.65% and the profit increased by 2.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.58% q-o-q & increased by 44.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.42% q-o-q & increased by 24.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.21 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 21.98% Y-o-Y.

AGL Infra has delivered -1.61% return in the last 1 week, 54.07% return in last 6 months and 2.8% YTD return.

Currently the AGL Infra has a market cap of 1057.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of 945 & 433.25 respectively.

AGL Infra Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue72.7970.91+2.65%60.85+19.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.098.15+11.58%6.28+44.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.612.9-44.29%1.86-13.08%
Total Operating Expense55.1553.52+3.05%46.7+18.11%
Operating Income17.6317.39+1.42%14.15+24.62%
Net Income Before Taxes18.0417.59+2.55%14.82+21.77%
Net Income14.9214.49+2.97%12.22+22.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.2111.86+2.95%10.01+21.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹14.92Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹72.79Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.