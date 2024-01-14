AGL Infra Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.06% YOY

AGL Infra declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.62% & the profit increased by 22.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.65% and the profit increased by 2.97%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.58% q-o-q & increased by 44.87% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.42% q-o-q & increased by 24.62% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.21 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 21.98% Y-o-Y.
AGL Infra has delivered -1.61% return in the last 1 week, 54.07% return in last 6 months and 2.8% YTD return.
Currently the AGL Infra has a market cap of ₹1057.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹945 & ₹433.25 respectively.
AGL Infra Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|72.79
|70.91
|+2.65%
|60.85
|+19.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.09
|8.15
|+11.58%
|6.28
|+44.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.61
|2.9
|-44.29%
|1.86
|-13.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|55.15
|53.52
|+3.05%
|46.7
|+18.11%
|Operating Income
|17.63
|17.39
|+1.42%
|14.15
|+24.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.04
|17.59
|+2.55%
|14.82
|+21.77%
|Net Income
|14.92
|14.49
|+2.97%
|12.22
|+22.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.21
|11.86
|+2.95%
|10.01
|+21.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹14.92Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹72.79Cr
