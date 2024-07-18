Agro Tech Foods Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 95.59% YOY

Agro Tech Foods Q1 Results Live : Agro Tech Foods declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.58% & the profit decreased by 95.59% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.25% while the profit decreased by 86.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.59% q-o-q & increased by 1.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1580% q-o-q & decreased by 88.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q1 which decreased by 95.72% Y-o-Y.

Agro Tech Foods has delivered 4.09% return in the last 1 week, 3.31% return in the last 6 months, and 0.16% YTD return.

Currently, Agro Tech Foods has a market cap of ₹2125 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1090 & ₹644.45 respectively.

Agro Tech Foods Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 180.64 178.41 +1.25% 187.34 -3.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.72 18.63 +16.59% 21.37 +1.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.36 5.26 +1.9% 5.23 +2.49% Total Operating Expense 179.9 178.46 +0.81% 181.13 -0.68% Operating Income 0.74 -0.05 +1580% 6.21 -88.08% Net Income Before Taxes 0.28 -0.48 +158.33% 6.18 -95.47% Net Income 0.2 1.48 -86.49% 4.54 -95.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.08 -0.49 +116.18% 1.87 -95.72%