Agro Tech Foods Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 95.59% YOY

Agro Tech Foods Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 95.59% YOY

Livemint

Agro Tech Foods Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.58% YoY & profit decreased by 95.59% YoY

Agro Tech Foods Q1 Results Live

Agro Tech Foods Q1 Results Live : Agro Tech Foods declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.58% & the profit decreased by 95.59% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.25% while the profit decreased by 86.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.59% q-o-q & increased by 1.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1580% q-o-q & decreased by 88.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.08 for Q1 which decreased by 95.72% Y-o-Y.

Agro Tech Foods has delivered 4.09% return in the last 1 week, 3.31% return in the last 6 months, and 0.16% YTD return.

Currently, Agro Tech Foods has a market cap of 2125 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1090 & 644.45 respectively.

Agro Tech Foods Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue180.64178.41+1.25%187.34-3.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.7218.63+16.59%21.37+1.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.365.26+1.9%5.23+2.49%
Total Operating Expense179.9178.46+0.81%181.13-0.68%
Operating Income0.74-0.05+1580%6.21-88.08%
Net Income Before Taxes0.28-0.48+158.33%6.18-95.47%
Net Income0.21.48-86.49%4.54-95.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.08-0.49+116.18%1.87-95.72%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.2Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹180.64Cr

