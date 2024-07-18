Agro Tech Foods Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 95.59% YOY

Agro Tech Foods Q1 Results Live : Agro Tech Foods declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.58% & the profit decreased by 95.59% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.25% while the profit decreased by 86.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.59% q-o-q & increased by 1.64% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1580% q-o-q & decreased by 88.08% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q1 which decreased by 95.72% Y-o-Y.
Agro Tech Foods has delivered 4.09% return in the last 1 week, 3.31% return in the last 6 months, and 0.16% YTD return.
Currently, Agro Tech Foods has a market cap of ₹2125 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1090 & ₹644.45 respectively.
Agro Tech Foods Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|180.64
|178.41
|+1.25%
|187.34
|-3.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.72
|18.63
|+16.59%
|21.37
|+1.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.36
|5.26
|+1.9%
|5.23
|+2.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|179.9
|178.46
|+0.81%
|181.13
|-0.68%
|Operating Income
|0.74
|-0.05
|+1580%
|6.21
|-88.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.28
|-0.48
|+158.33%
|6.18
|-95.47%
|Net Income
|0.2
|1.48
|-86.49%
|4.54
|-95.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.08
|-0.49
|+116.18%
|1.87
|-95.72%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.2Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹180.64Cr
