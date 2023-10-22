Agro Tech Foods Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 37.87% YOY

Agro Tech Foods, a leading food company, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on 19 Oct, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 14.96% and a decrease in profit by 37.87% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Agro Tech Foods witnessed a growth in revenue by 7.35%, but a significant decrease in profit by 58.81%.

One of the key factors contributing to the decrease in profit was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 25.5% compared to the previous quarter and 18.46% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the operating income of Agro Tech Foods also saw a decline of 47.67% compared to the previous quarter and 34.08% compared to the same quarter last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹0.77, showing a decrease of 38.89% compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of market performance, Agro Tech Foods delivered a return of 2.8% in the last 1 week, 1.2% in the last 6 months, and 0.87% year-to-date (YTD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 22 Oct, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of ₹2050.27 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹969.8 and ₹734.8 respectively.

According to the ratings from analysts, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023, was to Hold the stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Agro Tech Foods Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 201.11 187.34 +7.35% 236.5 -14.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.82 21.37 +25.5% 22.64 +18.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.34 5.23 +2.1% 5.56 -3.96% Total Operating Expense 197.86 181.13 +9.24% 231.57 -14.56% Operating Income 3.25 6.21 -47.67% 4.93 -34.08% Net Income Before Taxes 2.52 6.18 -59.22% 4.08 -38.24% Net Income 1.87 4.54 -58.81% 3.01 -37.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.77 1.87 -58.82% 1.26 -38.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.87Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹201.11Cr

