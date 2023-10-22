Agro Tech Foods Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 37.87% YOY
Agro Tech Foods, a leading food company, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on 19 Oct, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 14.96% and a decrease in profit by 37.87% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Agro Tech Foods witnessed a growth in revenue by 7.35%, but a significant decrease in profit by 58.81%.
One of the key factors contributing to the decrease in profit was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 25.5% compared to the previous quarter and 18.46% compared to the same quarter last year.
Additionally, the operating income of Agro Tech Foods also saw a decline of 47.67% compared to the previous quarter and 34.08% compared to the same quarter last year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹0.77, showing a decrease of 38.89% compared to the same quarter last year.
In terms of market performance, Agro Tech Foods delivered a return of 2.8% in the last 1 week, 1.2% in the last 6 months, and 0.87% year-to-date (YTD).
As of 22 Oct, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of ₹2050.27 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹969.8 and ₹734.8 respectively.
According to the ratings from analysts, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023, was to Hold the stock.
Agro Tech Foods Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|201.11
|187.34
|+7.35%
|236.5
|-14.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.82
|21.37
|+25.5%
|22.64
|+18.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.34
|5.23
|+2.1%
|5.56
|-3.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|197.86
|181.13
|+9.24%
|231.57
|-14.56%
|Operating Income
|3.25
|6.21
|-47.67%
|4.93
|-34.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.52
|6.18
|-59.22%
|4.08
|-38.24%
|Net Income
|1.87
|4.54
|-58.81%
|3.01
|-37.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.77
|1.87
|-58.82%
|1.26
|-38.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.87Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹201.11Cr
