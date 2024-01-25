Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Agro Tech Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 63.1% YOY

Agro Tech Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 63.1% YOY

Livemint

Agro Tech Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 14.28% YoY & profit decreased by 63.1% YoY

Agro Tech Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live

Agro Tech Foods declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.28% & the profit decreased by 63.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.13% and the profit increased by 34.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.68% q-o-q & increased by 1.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.38% q-o-q & decreased by 63.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.04 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 63.38% Y-o-Y.

Agro Tech Foods has delivered 0.94% return in the last 1 week, 4.25% return in the last 6 months, and -2.14% YTD return.

Currently, Agro Tech Foods has a market cap of 2067.36 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 966 & 745.15 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

Agro Tech Foods Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue192.81201.11-4.13%224.92-14.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.1526.82-13.68%22.83+1.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.335.34-0.19%5.58-4.48%
Total Operating Expense189.19197.86-4.38%215.06-12.03%
Operating Income3.623.25+11.38%9.86-63.29%
Net Income Before Taxes3.412.52+35.32%9.34-63.49%
Net Income2.521.87+34.76%6.83-63.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.040.77+35.06%2.84-63.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.52Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹192.81Cr

