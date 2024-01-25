Agro Tech Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 63.1% YOY

Agro Tech Foods declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.28% & the profit decreased by 63.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.13% and the profit increased by 34.76%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.68% q-o-q & increased by 1.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.38% q-o-q & decreased by 63.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.04 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 63.38% Y-o-Y.

Agro Tech Foods has delivered 0.94% return in the last 1 week, 4.25% return in the last 6 months, and -2.14% YTD return.

Currently, Agro Tech Foods has a market cap of ₹2067.36 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹966 & ₹745.15 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

Agro Tech Foods Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 192.81 201.11 -4.13% 224.92 -14.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.15 26.82 -13.68% 22.83 +1.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.33 5.34 -0.19% 5.58 -4.48% Total Operating Expense 189.19 197.86 -4.38% 215.06 -12.03% Operating Income 3.62 3.25 +11.38% 9.86 -63.29% Net Income Before Taxes 3.41 2.52 +35.32% 9.34 -63.49% Net Income 2.52 1.87 +34.76% 6.83 -63.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.04 0.77 +35.06% 2.84 -63.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.52Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹192.81Cr

