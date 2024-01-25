Agro Tech Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 63.1% YOY

Agro Tech Foods declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.28% & the profit decreased by 63.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.13% and the profit increased by 34.76%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.68% q-o-q & increased by 1.4% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 11.38% q-o-q & decreased by 63.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.04 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 63.38% Y-o-Y.
Agro Tech Foods has delivered 0.94% return in the last 1 week, 4.25% return in the last 6 months, and -2.14% YTD return.
Currently, Agro Tech Foods has a market cap of ₹2067.36 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹966 & ₹745.15 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.
Agro Tech Foods Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|192.81
|201.11
|-4.13%
|224.92
|-14.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.15
|26.82
|-13.68%
|22.83
|+1.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.33
|5.34
|-0.19%
|5.58
|-4.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|189.19
|197.86
|-4.38%
|215.06
|-12.03%
|Operating Income
|3.62
|3.25
|+11.38%
|9.86
|-63.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.41
|2.52
|+35.32%
|9.34
|-63.49%
|Net Income
|2.52
|1.87
|+34.76%
|6.83
|-63.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.04
|0.77
|+35.06%
|2.84
|-63.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.52Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹192.81Cr
