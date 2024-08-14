Ahluwalia Contracts India Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 38.52% YoY

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 20.39% YoY & profit decreased by 38.52% YoY

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Ahluwalia Contracts India Q1 Results Live
Ahluwalia Contracts India Q1 Results Live

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q1 Results Live : Ahluwalia Contracts India declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company's revenue increased by 20.39% year-over-year (YoY), showcasing robust top-line growth. However, the profit for the quarter took a significant hit, falling by 38.52% YoY.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21%, and the profit plummeted by a staggering 84.7%. This sequential decline indicates challenges in maintaining consistent financial performance.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 7.32% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 22.63% YoY. This surge in expenses has evidently impacted the bottom line.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 83.18% QoQ and decreased by 35.87% YoY. This significant drop in operating income further emphasizes the financial strain faced by the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 4.56, a decrease of 38.54% YoY. This decline in EPS aligns with the overall reduction in profit.

Despite the quarterly setbacks, Ahluwalia Contracts India has delivered notable returns over different time frames. The company has posted a 2.74% return in the last week, a 47.32% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 71.34% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Ahluwalia Contracts India has a market cap of 8900.97 crore and a 52-week high/low of 1542.45 and 650, respectively. This market performance indicates investor confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

Analyst sentiment towards the company is mixed. Out of the 9 analysts covering Ahluwalia Contracts India, 2 have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 4 have given a Buy rating, and 2 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 14 Aug, 2024, is to Buy.

Overall, while the company has demonstrated strong revenue growth, the significant decline in profit and operating income poses challenges that the management will need to address in the coming quarters.

Ahluwalia Contracts India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue919.351163.66-21%763.61+20.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total80.975.39+7.32%65.97+22.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.0128.93-48.11%11.78+27.44%
Total Operating Expense873.9893.38-2.18%692.74+26.15%
Operating Income45.45270.28-83.18%70.87-35.87%
Net Income Before Taxes41.43269.05-84.6%66.83-38.01%
Net Income30.56199.8-84.7%49.71-38.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.568.21-44.48%7.42-38.54%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹30.56Cr
₹919.35Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsAhluwalia Contracts India Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 38.52% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    144.20
    11:23 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -4.7 (-3.16%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    11:23 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)

    Tata Power

    405.60
    11:23 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-0.66%)

    Vedanta

    416.80
    11:23 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -5.9 (-1.4%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    EPL

    237.00
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    19.25 (8.84%)

    PB Fintech

    1,591.30
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    110.3 (7.45%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    945.30
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    50.1 (5.6%)

    SJVN

    144.10
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    7.15 (5.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue