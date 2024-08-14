Ahluwalia Contracts India Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 38.52% YoY

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q1 Results Live : Ahluwalia Contracts India declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company's revenue increased by 20.39% year-over-year (YoY), showcasing robust top-line growth. However, the profit for the quarter took a significant hit, falling by 38.52% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21%, and the profit plummeted by a staggering 84.7%. This sequential decline indicates challenges in maintaining consistent financial performance.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 7.32% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 22.63% YoY. This surge in expenses has evidently impacted the bottom line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income for the quarter was down by 83.18% QoQ and decreased by 35.87% YoY. This significant drop in operating income further emphasizes the financial strain faced by the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.56, a decrease of 38.54% YoY. This decline in EPS aligns with the overall reduction in profit.

Despite the quarterly setbacks, Ahluwalia Contracts India has delivered notable returns over different time frames. The company has posted a 2.74% return in the last week, a 47.32% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 71.34% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Ahluwalia Contracts India has a market cap of ₹8900.97 crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹1542.45 and ₹650, respectively. This market performance indicates investor confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

Analyst sentiment towards the company is mixed. Out of the 9 analysts covering Ahluwalia Contracts India, 2 have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 4 have given a Buy rating, and 2 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 14 Aug, 2024, is to Buy.

Overall, while the company has demonstrated strong revenue growth, the significant decline in profit and operating income poses challenges that the management will need to address in the coming quarters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahluwalia Contracts India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 919.35 1163.66 -21% 763.61 +20.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 80.9 75.39 +7.32% 65.97 +22.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.01 28.93 -48.11% 11.78 +27.44% Total Operating Expense 873.9 893.38 -2.18% 692.74 +26.15% Operating Income 45.45 270.28 -83.18% 70.87 -35.87% Net Income Before Taxes 41.43 269.05 -84.6% 66.83 -38.01% Net Income 30.56 199.8 -84.7% 49.71 -38.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.56 8.21 -44.48% 7.42 -38.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹30.56Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹919.35Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar