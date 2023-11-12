Ahluwalia Contracts India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 40.85% YOY
Ahluwalia Contracts India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 44.75% YoY & profit increased by 40.85% YoY
Ahluwalia Contracts India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 44.75% & the profit increased by 40.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 18.06% and the profit increased by 10.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.29% q-o-q & increased by 46.67% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 8.93% q-o-q & increased by 45.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.22 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 40.75% Y-o-Y.
Ahluwalia Contracts India has delivered 2.28% return in the last 1 week, 17.64% return in last 6 months and 43.26% YTD return.
Currently the Ahluwalia Contracts India has a market cap of ₹4567.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹774.2 & ₹393.6 respectively.
As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.
Ahluwalia Contracts India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|901.55
|763.61
|+18.06%
|622.84
|+44.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|68.8
|65.97
|+4.29%
|46.91
|+46.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.57
|11.78
|+6.68%
|8.87
|+41.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|824.35
|692.74
|+19%
|569.85
|+44.66%
|Operating Income
|77.2
|70.87
|+8.93%
|53
|+45.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|73.96
|66.83
|+10.67%
|52.42
|+41.1%
|Net Income
|55.07
|49.71
|+10.78%
|39.1
|+40.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.22
|7.42
|+10.78%
|5.84
|+40.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹55.07Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹901.55Cr
