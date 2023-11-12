Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ahluwalia Contracts India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 40.85% YOY

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 40.85% YOY

Livemint

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 44.75% YoY & profit increased by 40.85% YoY

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q2 FY24 Results

Ahluwalia Contracts India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 44.75% & the profit increased by 40.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 18.06% and the profit increased by 10.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.29% q-o-q & increased by 46.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.93% q-o-q & increased by 45.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.22 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 40.75% Y-o-Y.

Ahluwalia Contracts India has delivered 2.28% return in the last 1 week, 17.64% return in last 6 months and 43.26% YTD return.

Currently the Ahluwalia Contracts India has a market cap of 4567.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of 774.2 & 393.6 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Ahluwalia Contracts India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue901.55763.61+18.06%622.84+44.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.865.97+4.29%46.91+46.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.5711.78+6.68%8.87+41.74%
Total Operating Expense824.35692.74+19%569.85+44.66%
Operating Income77.270.87+8.93%53+45.67%
Net Income Before Taxes73.9666.83+10.67%52.42+41.1%
Net Income55.0749.71+10.78%39.1+40.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.227.42+10.78%5.84+40.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹55.07Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹901.55Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:13 AM IST
