Ahluwalia Contracts India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 40.85% YOY

Ahluwalia Contracts India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 44.75% & the profit increased by 40.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 18.06% and the profit increased by 10.78%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.29% q-o-q & increased by 46.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.93% q-o-q & increased by 45.67% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹8.22 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 40.75% Y-o-Y.

Ahluwalia Contracts India has delivered 2.28% return in the last 1 week, 17.64% return in last 6 months and 43.26% YTD return.

Currently the Ahluwalia Contracts India has a market cap of ₹4567.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹774.2 & ₹393.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Ahluwalia Contracts India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 901.55 763.61 +18.06% 622.84 +44.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 68.8 65.97 +4.29% 46.91 +46.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.57 11.78 +6.68% 8.87 +41.74% Total Operating Expense 824.35 692.74 +19% 569.85 +44.66% Operating Income 77.2 70.87 +8.93% 53 +45.67% Net Income Before Taxes 73.96 66.83 +10.67% 52.42 +41.1% Net Income 55.07 49.71 +10.78% 39.1 +40.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.22 7.42 +10.78% 5.84 +40.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹55.07Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹901.55Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.