Ahluwalia Contracts India Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 29.77% YOY, profit at ₹38.67 crore and revenue at ₹1011.48 crore

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q2 Results 2024:Ahluwalia Contracts India has released its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 14 November 2024, reporting a significant decrease in profit despite an increase in revenue. The company's profit stood at ₹38.67 crore, reflecting a 29.77% decline year-on-year (YoY), while revenue increased by 12.19% YoY to ₹1011.48 crore.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the company showed positive momentum with a revenue growth of 10.02% and a profit increase of 26.54%. This suggests that the company is managing to grow its topline despite facing challenges that have impacted profitability.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen sharply, increasing by 10.01% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 29.36% YoY, which may have contributed to the decrease in profit margins.
Operating income for the quarter was reported to have increased by 25.11% QoQ but decreased by 26.34% YoY, indicating fluctuations in operational efficiency over the year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.77, down 29.81% compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.
In terms of market performance, Ahluwalia Contracts India has seen a -5.29% return over the last week, a -16.34% return over the past six months, but a notable 28.65% return year-to-date, illustrating volatility in investor sentiment.
As of now, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹6683.01 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1542.45 and a low of ₹747.8, indicating significant price fluctuations within the year.
Analyst ratings show a mixed sentiment towards the company, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 3 recommending Hold, 3 suggesting Buy, and 1 analyst advocating for Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 15 November 2024 is to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism about the company’s future performance.
Ahluwalia Contracts India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1011.48
|919.35
|+10.02%
|901.55
|+12.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|89
|80.9
|+10.01%
|68.8
|+29.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.57
|15.01
|+10.38%
|12.57
|+31.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|954.61
|873.9
|+9.24%
|824.35
|+15.8%
|Operating Income
|56.87
|45.45
|+25.11%
|77.2
|-26.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|52.82
|41.43
|+27.5%
|73.96
|-28.58%
|Net Income
|38.67
|30.56
|+26.54%
|55.07
|-29.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.77
|4.56
|+26.54%
|8.22
|-29.81%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess