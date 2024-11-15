Ahluwalia Contracts India Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 29.77% YOY, profit at ₹38.67 crore and revenue at ₹1011.48 crore

Published15 Nov 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Ahluwalia Contracts India Q2 Results 2024:Ahluwalia Contracts India has released its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 14 November 2024, reporting a significant decrease in profit despite an increase in revenue. The company's profit stood at 38.67 crore, reflecting a 29.77% decline year-on-year (YoY), while revenue increased by 12.19% YoY to 1011.48 crore.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the company showed positive momentum with a revenue growth of 10.02% and a profit increase of 26.54%. This suggests that the company is managing to grow its topline despite facing challenges that have impacted profitability.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen sharply, increasing by 10.01% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 29.36% YoY, which may have contributed to the decrease in profit margins.

Operating income for the quarter was reported to have increased by 25.11% QoQ but decreased by 26.34% YoY, indicating fluctuations in operational efficiency over the year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 5.77, down 29.81% compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.

In terms of market performance, Ahluwalia Contracts India has seen a -5.29% return over the last week, a -16.34% return over the past six months, but a notable 28.65% return year-to-date, illustrating volatility in investor sentiment.

As of now, the company holds a market capitalization of 6683.01 Crore, with a 52-week high of 1542.45 and a low of 747.8, indicating significant price fluctuations within the year.

Analyst ratings show a mixed sentiment towards the company, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 3 recommending Hold, 3 suggesting Buy, and 1 analyst advocating for Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 15 November 2024 is to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism about the company’s future performance.

Ahluwalia Contracts India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1011.48919.35+10.02%901.55+12.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8980.9+10.01%68.8+29.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.5715.01+10.38%12.57+31.86%
Total Operating Expense954.61873.9+9.24%824.35+15.8%
Operating Income56.8745.45+25.11%77.2-26.34%
Net Income Before Taxes52.8241.43+27.5%73.96-28.58%
Net Income38.6730.56+26.54%55.07-29.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.774.56+26.54%8.22-29.81%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

