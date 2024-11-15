Ahluwalia Contracts India Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 29.77% YOY, profit at ₹38.67 crore and revenue at ₹1011.48 crore

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 12.19% YoY & profit decreased by 29.77% YoY, profit at ₹ 38.67 crore and revenue at ₹ 1011.48 crore

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q2 Results 2024:Ahluwalia Contracts India has released its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 14 November 2024, reporting a significant decrease in profit despite an increase in revenue. The company's profit stood at ₹38.67 crore, reflecting a 29.77% decline year-on-year (YoY), while revenue increased by 12.19% YoY to ₹1011.48 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing to the previous quarter, the company showed positive momentum with a revenue growth of 10.02% and a profit increase of 26.54%. This suggests that the company is managing to grow its topline despite facing challenges that have impacted profitability.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen sharply, increasing by 10.01% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 29.36% YoY, which may have contributed to the decrease in profit margins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income for the quarter was reported to have increased by 25.11% QoQ but decreased by 26.34% YoY, indicating fluctuations in operational efficiency over the year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.77, down 29.81% compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.

In terms of market performance, Ahluwalia Contracts India has seen a -5.29% return over the last week, a -16.34% return over the past six months, but a notable 28.65% return year-to-date, illustrating volatility in investor sentiment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹6683.01 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1542.45 and a low of ₹747.8, indicating significant price fluctuations within the year.

Analyst ratings show a mixed sentiment towards the company, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 3 recommending Hold, 3 suggesting Buy, and 1 analyst advocating for Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 15 November 2024 is to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism about the company’s future performance.

Ahluwalia Contracts India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1011.48 919.35 +10.02% 901.55 +12.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 89 80.9 +10.01% 68.8 +29.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.57 15.01 +10.38% 12.57 +31.86% Total Operating Expense 954.61 873.9 +9.24% 824.35 +15.8% Operating Income 56.87 45.45 +25.11% 77.2 -26.34% Net Income Before Taxes 52.82 41.43 +27.5% 73.96 -28.58% Net Income 38.67 30.56 +26.54% 55.07 -29.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.77 4.56 +26.54% 8.22 -29.81%

