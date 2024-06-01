Ahluwalia Contracts India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 176.87% YOY

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 34.83% YoY & profit increased by 176.87% YoY

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q4 Results Live : Ahluwalia Contracts India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 34.83% & the profit increased by 176.87% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.36% and the profit increased by 184.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.37% q-o-q & increased by 40.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 175.07% q-o-q & increased by 170.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.21 for Q4 which decreased by 23.82% Y-o-Y.

Ahluwalia Contracts India has delivered -5.64% return in the last 1 week, 48.1% return in the last 6 months, and 56.32% YTD return.

Currently, Ahluwalia Contracts India has a market cap of ₹8120.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1389 & ₹560.05 respectively.

As of 01 Jun, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Jun, 2024, was to Buy.

Ahluwalia Contracts India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1163.66 1026.48 +13.36% 863.05 +34.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 75.39 72.23 +4.37% 53.83 +40.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.93 13.58 +113.13% 10.25 +182.4% Total Operating Expense 893.38 928.22 -3.75% 763.06 +17.08% Operating Income 270.28 98.26 +175.07% 100 +170.29% Net Income Before Taxes 269.05 94.61 +184.37% 97.68 +175.45% Net Income 199.8 70.24 +184.44% 72.16 +176.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.21 10.49 -21.71% 10.78 -23.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹199.8Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1163.66Cr

