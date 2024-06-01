Ahluwalia Contracts India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 176.87% YOY

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q4 Results Live : Ahluwalia Contracts India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 34.83% & the profit increased by 176.87% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.36% and the profit increased by 184.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.37% q-o-q & increased by 40.04% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 175.07% q-o-q & increased by 170.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.21 for Q4 which decreased by 23.82% Y-o-Y.
Ahluwalia Contracts India has delivered -5.64% return in the last 1 week, 48.1% return in the last 6 months, and 56.32% YTD return.
Currently, Ahluwalia Contracts India has a market cap of ₹8120.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1389 & ₹560.05 respectively.
As of 01 Jun, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Jun, 2024, was to Buy.
Ahluwalia Contracts India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1163.66
|1026.48
|+13.36%
|863.05
|+34.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|75.39
|72.23
|+4.37%
|53.83
|+40.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.93
|13.58
|+113.13%
|10.25
|+182.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|893.38
|928.22
|-3.75%
|763.06
|+17.08%
|Operating Income
|270.28
|98.26
|+175.07%
|100
|+170.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|269.05
|94.61
|+184.37%
|97.68
|+175.45%
|Net Income
|199.8
|70.24
|+184.44%
|72.16
|+176.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.21
|10.49
|-21.71%
|10.78
|-23.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹199.8Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1163.66Cr
