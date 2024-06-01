Hello User
Ahluwalia Contracts India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 176.87% YOY

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 176.87% YOY

Livemint

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 34.83% YoY & profit increased by 176.87% YoY

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q4 Results Live

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q4 Results Live : Ahluwalia Contracts India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 34.83% & the profit increased by 176.87% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.36% and the profit increased by 184.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.37% q-o-q & increased by 40.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 175.07% q-o-q & increased by 170.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.21 for Q4 which decreased by 23.82% Y-o-Y.

Ahluwalia Contracts India has delivered -5.64% return in the last 1 week, 48.1% return in the last 6 months, and 56.32% YTD return.

Currently, Ahluwalia Contracts India has a market cap of 8120.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1389 & 560.05 respectively.

As of 01 Jun, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Jun, 2024, was to Buy.

Ahluwalia Contracts India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1163.661026.48+13.36%863.05+34.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total75.3972.23+4.37%53.83+40.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.9313.58+113.13%10.25+182.4%
Total Operating Expense893.38928.22-3.75%763.06+17.08%
Operating Income270.2898.26+175.07%100+170.29%
Net Income Before Taxes269.0594.61+184.37%97.68+175.45%
Net Income199.870.24+184.44%72.16+176.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.2110.49-21.71%10.78-23.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹199.8Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1163.66Cr

