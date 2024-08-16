AI Champdany Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 109.79% YoY

AI Champdany Industries Q1 Results Live : AI Champdany Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline of the company saw a significant increase of 39.76% year-over-year (YoY), indicating strong revenue growth. However, this positive performance was overshadowed by a substantial rise in losses, which increased by 109.79% YoY.

Comparatively, the company's quarterly performance showed a mixed bag of results. Revenue for the quarter grew by 16.75% compared to the previous quarter, showcasing a steady upward trend. On the brighter side, the loss decreased by 74.29% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), indicating some cost management improvements.

The financial burden on the company has been evident through the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses surged by 79.24% QoQ and saw an even more dramatic increase of 155.16% YoY.

Operating income showed a notable rise of 79.46% QoQ, but unfortunately, it decreased sharply by 96.43% YoY. This indicates that while there have been short-term improvements, the company still faces long-term profitability challenges.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-3.44, reflecting a decrease of 108.48% YoY. This further emphasizes the financial difficulties the company is grappling with.

Despite the financial turbulence, AI Champdany Industries has managed to deliver a return of 4.23% over the last week and 15.24% over the last six months. However, the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at -5.9%, showing a dip in investor confidence.

Currently, AI Champdany Industries has a market capitalization of ₹172.2 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹70.5 and a low of ₹34.4, demonstrating significant volatility in its market performance.

AI Champdany Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10.71 9.17 +16.75% 7.66 +39.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.65 5.39 +79.24% 3.78 +155.16% Total Operating Expense 19.92 54.02 -63.13% 12.35 +61.28% Operating Income -9.21 -44.85 +79.46% -4.69 -96.43% Net Income Before Taxes -9.69 -45.06 +78.5% -1.32 -632.4% Net Income -10.55 -41.05 +74.29% -5.03 -109.79% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.44 -13.36 +74.25% -1.65 -108.48%