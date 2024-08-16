AI Champdany Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 109.79% YoY

AI Champdany Industries Q1 Results Live : AI Champdany Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline of the company saw a significant increase of 39.76% year-over-year (YoY), indicating strong revenue growth. However, this positive performance was overshadowed by a substantial rise in losses, which increased by 109.79% YoY.
Comparatively, the company's quarterly performance showed a mixed bag of results. Revenue for the quarter grew by 16.75% compared to the previous quarter, showcasing a steady upward trend. On the brighter side, the loss decreased by 74.29% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), indicating some cost management improvements.
The financial burden on the company has been evident through the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses surged by 79.24% QoQ and saw an even more dramatic increase of 155.16% YoY.
Operating income showed a notable rise of 79.46% QoQ, but unfortunately, it decreased sharply by 96.43% YoY. This indicates that while there have been short-term improvements, the company still faces long-term profitability challenges.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-3.44, reflecting a decrease of 108.48% YoY. This further emphasizes the financial difficulties the company is grappling with.
Despite the financial turbulence, AI Champdany Industries has managed to deliver a return of 4.23% over the last week and 15.24% over the last six months. However, the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at -5.9%, showing a dip in investor confidence.
Currently, AI Champdany Industries has a market capitalization of ₹172.2 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹70.5 and a low of ₹34.4, demonstrating significant volatility in its market performance.
AI Champdany Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10.71
|9.17
|+16.75%
|7.66
|+39.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.65
|5.39
|+79.24%
|3.78
|+155.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|19.92
|54.02
|-63.13%
|12.35
|+61.28%
|Operating Income
|-9.21
|-44.85
|+79.46%
|-4.69
|-96.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-9.69
|-45.06
|+78.5%
|-1.32
|-632.4%
|Net Income
|-10.55
|-41.05
|+74.29%
|-5.03
|-109.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.44
|-13.36
|+74.25%
|-1.65
|-108.48%
