AI Champdany Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 109.79% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
AI Champdany Industries Q1 Results Live : AI Champdany Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline of the company saw a significant increase of 39.76% year-over-year (YoY), indicating strong revenue growth. However, this positive performance was overshadowed by a substantial rise in losses, which increased by 109.79% YoY.

Comparatively, the company's quarterly performance showed a mixed bag of results. Revenue for the quarter grew by 16.75% compared to the previous quarter, showcasing a steady upward trend. On the brighter side, the loss decreased by 74.29% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), indicating some cost management improvements.

The financial burden on the company has been evident through the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses surged by 79.24% QoQ and saw an even more dramatic increase of 155.16% YoY.

Operating income showed a notable rise of 79.46% QoQ, but unfortunately, it decreased sharply by 96.43% YoY. This indicates that while there have been short-term improvements, the company still faces long-term profitability challenges.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -3.44, reflecting a decrease of 108.48% YoY. This further emphasizes the financial difficulties the company is grappling with.

Despite the financial turbulence, AI Champdany Industries has managed to deliver a return of 4.23% over the last week and 15.24% over the last six months. However, the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at -5.9%, showing a dip in investor confidence.

Currently, AI Champdany Industries has a market capitalization of 172.2 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 70.5 and a low of 34.4, demonstrating significant volatility in its market performance.

AI Champdany Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10.719.17+16.75%7.66+39.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.655.39+79.24%3.78+155.16%
Total Operating Expense19.9254.02-63.13%12.35+61.28%
Operating Income-9.21-44.85+79.46%-4.69-96.43%
Net Income Before Taxes-9.69-45.06+78.5%-1.32-632.4%
Net Income-10.55-41.05+74.29%-5.03-109.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.44-13.36+74.25%-1.65-108.48%
FAQs
₹-10.55Cr
₹10.71Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
