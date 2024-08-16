AI Champdany Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 109.79% YoY

AI Champdany Industries Q1 Results Live : AI Champdany Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline of the company saw a significant increase of 39.76% year-over-year (YoY), indicating strong revenue growth. However, this positive performance was overshadowed by a substantial rise in losses, which increased by 109.79% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparatively, the company's quarterly performance showed a mixed bag of results. Revenue for the quarter grew by 16.75% compared to the previous quarter, showcasing a steady upward trend. On the brighter side, the loss decreased by 74.29% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), indicating some cost management improvements.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The financial burden on the company has been evident through the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses surged by 79.24% QoQ and saw an even more dramatic increase of 155.16% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income showed a notable rise of 79.46% QoQ, but unfortunately, it decreased sharply by 96.43% YoY. This indicates that while there have been short-term improvements, the company still faces long-term profitability challenges.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-3.44, reflecting a decrease of 108.48% YoY. This further emphasizes the financial difficulties the company is grappling with.

Despite the financial turbulence, AI Champdany Industries has managed to deliver a return of 4.23% over the last week and 15.24% over the last six months. However, the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at -5.9%, showing a dip in investor confidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, AI Champdany Industries has a market capitalization of ₹172.2 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹70.5 and a low of ₹34.4, demonstrating significant volatility in its market performance.

AI Champdany Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10.71 9.17 +16.75% 7.66 +39.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.65 5.39 +79.24% 3.78 +155.16% Total Operating Expense 19.92 54.02 -63.13% 12.35 +61.28% Operating Income -9.21 -44.85 +79.46% -4.69 -96.43% Net Income Before Taxes -9.69 -45.06 +78.5% -1.32 -632.4% Net Income -10.55 -41.05 +74.29% -5.03 -109.79% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.44 -13.36 +74.25% -1.65 -108.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-10.55Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹10.71Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar