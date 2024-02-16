Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  AI Champdany Industries Q3 FY24 results: profit at 7.46Cr, Revenue increased by 70.29% YoY

AI Champdany Industries Q3 FY24 results: profit at 7.46Cr, Revenue increased by 70.29% YoY

Livemint

AI Champdany Industries Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 70.29% YoY & profit at 7.46Cr

AI Champdany Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

AI Champdany Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 70.29% & the profitcame at 7.46cr. It is noteworthy that AI Champdany Industries had declared loss of 0.9cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 186.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.36% q-o-q & decreased by 35.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 239.51% q-o-q & increased by 277.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 877.42% Y-o-Y.

AI Champdany Industries has delivered -2.39% return in the last 1 week, 15.73% return in last 6 months and -18.35% YTD return.

Currently the AI Champdany Industries has a market cap of 149.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of 69.82 & 21.05 respectively.

AI Champdany Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue20.337.11+186.17%11.94+70.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.373.14+7.36%5.19-35.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.780.78-0.01%0.85-8.3%
Total Operating Expense13.1912.22+7.91%15.97-17.37%
Operating Income7.14-5.12+239.51%-4.03+277.44%
Net Income Before Taxes7.39-1.12+756.68%-1.21+711.31%
Net Income7.46-0.92+909.73%-0.9+928.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.41-0.31+877.42%-0.31+877.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.46Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹20.33Cr

