AI Champdany Industries Q3 FY24 results: profit at 7.46Cr, Revenue increased by 70.29% YoY

AI Champdany Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 70.29% & the profitcame at ₹7.46cr. It is noteworthy that AI Champdany Industries had declared loss of ₹0.9cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 186.17%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.36% q-o-q & decreased by 35.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 239.51% q-o-q & increased by 277.44% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 877.42% Y-o-Y.

AI Champdany Industries has delivered -2.39% return in the last 1 week, 15.73% return in last 6 months and -18.35% YTD return.

Currently the AI Champdany Industries has a market cap of ₹149.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹69.82 & ₹21.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AI Champdany Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 20.33 7.11 +186.17% 11.94 +70.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.37 3.14 +7.36% 5.19 -35.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.78 0.78 -0.01% 0.85 -8.3% Total Operating Expense 13.19 12.22 +7.91% 15.97 -17.37% Operating Income 7.14 -5.12 +239.51% -4.03 +277.44% Net Income Before Taxes 7.39 -1.12 +756.68% -1.21 +711.31% Net Income 7.46 -0.92 +909.73% -0.9 +928.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.41 -0.31 +877.42% -0.31 +877.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.46Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹20.33Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!