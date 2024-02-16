AI Champdany Industries Q3 FY24 results: profit at 7.46Cr, Revenue increased by 70.29% YoY

AI Champdany Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 70.29% & the profitcame at ₹7.46cr. It is noteworthy that AI Champdany Industries had declared loss of ₹0.9cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 186.17%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.36% q-o-q & decreased by 35.15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 239.51% q-o-q & increased by 277.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 877.42% Y-o-Y.
AI Champdany Industries has delivered -2.39% return in the last 1 week, 15.73% return in last 6 months and -18.35% YTD return.
Currently the AI Champdany Industries has a market cap of ₹149.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹69.82 & ₹21.05 respectively.
AI Champdany Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|20.33
|7.11
|+186.17%
|11.94
|+70.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.37
|3.14
|+7.36%
|5.19
|-35.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.78
|0.78
|-0.01%
|0.85
|-8.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|13.19
|12.22
|+7.91%
|15.97
|-17.37%
|Operating Income
|7.14
|-5.12
|+239.51%
|-4.03
|+277.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.39
|-1.12
|+756.68%
|-1.21
|+711.31%
|Net Income
|7.46
|-0.92
|+909.73%
|-0.9
|+928.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.41
|-0.31
|+877.42%
|-0.31
|+877.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.46Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹20.33Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!