Aia Engineering Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 20.54% YOY

Aia Engineering Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 19.35% YoY & profit decreased by 20.54% YoY.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 11:57 AM IST
Aia Engineering Q2 Results Live
Aia Engineering Q2 Results Live

Aia Engineering Q2 Results Live : Aia Engineering declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant decrease in both topline and profit. The company experienced a 19.35% decline in revenue year-over-year, while profit fell by 20.54%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a slight growth of 2.38%, but profit experienced a minor decrease of 1.1%.

The company also reported a reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which declined by 3.14% quarter-over-quarter and 7.67% year-over-year. However, the operating income faced a setback, decreasing by 4.33% compared to the previous quarter and by 29.5% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 27.29, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 20.34%. Aia Engineering's stock has delivered a -1.55% return over the last week, while it has seen a 2.75% return over the past six months and a 5.75% return year-to-date.

As of now, Aia Engineering holds a market capitalization of 36,408.94 crore, with a 52-week high of 4,949.95 and a low of 3,404.60. Analyst sentiment surrounding the company appears mixed; out of 14 analysts, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Sell, 7 have recommended Hold, 2 have given Buy ratings, and 1 has rated it as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Oct, 2024, stands at Hold, indicating a cautious outlook from analysts on the company's future performance.

Aia Engineering Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1044.21019.97+2.38%1294.8-19.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total105.42108.84-3.14%114.17-7.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.5825.36-7.05%24.51-3.81%
Total Operating Expense792.12756.47+4.71%937.21-15.48%
Operating Income252.08263.5-4.33%357.59-29.5%
Net Income Before Taxes337.35340.57-0.95%412.49-18.22%
Net Income256.72259.58-1.1%323.08-20.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS27.2927.52-0.84%34.26-20.34%
31 Oct 2024
