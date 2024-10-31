Aia Engineering Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 20.54% YOY

Aia Engineering Q2 Results Live : Aia Engineering declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant decrease in both topline and profit. The company experienced a 19.35% decline in revenue year-over-year, while profit fell by 20.54%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a slight growth of 2.38%, but profit experienced a minor decrease of 1.1%.
The company also reported a reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which declined by 3.14% quarter-over-quarter and 7.67% year-over-year. However, the operating income faced a setback, decreasing by 4.33% compared to the previous quarter and by 29.5% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹27.29, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 20.34%. Aia Engineering's stock has delivered a -1.55% return over the last week, while it has seen a 2.75% return over the past six months and a 5.75% return year-to-date.
As of now, Aia Engineering holds a market capitalization of ₹36,408.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4,949.95 and a low of ₹3,404.60. Analyst sentiment surrounding the company appears mixed; out of 14 analysts, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Sell, 7 have recommended Hold, 2 have given Buy ratings, and 1 has rated it as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Oct, 2024, stands at Hold, indicating a cautious outlook from analysts on the company's future performance.
Aia Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1044.2
|1019.97
|+2.38%
|1294.8
|-19.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|105.42
|108.84
|-3.14%
|114.17
|-7.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.58
|25.36
|-7.05%
|24.51
|-3.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|792.12
|756.47
|+4.71%
|937.21
|-15.48%
|Operating Income
|252.08
|263.5
|-4.33%
|357.59
|-29.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|337.35
|340.57
|-0.95%
|412.49
|-18.22%
|Net Income
|256.72
|259.58
|-1.1%
|323.08
|-20.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|27.29
|27.52
|-0.84%
|34.26
|-20.34%
