Aia Engineering Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 20.54% YOY

Aia Engineering Q2 Results Live : Aia Engineering declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant decrease in both topline and profit. The company experienced a 19.35% decline in revenue year-over-year, while profit fell by 20.54%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a slight growth of 2.38%, but profit experienced a minor decrease of 1.1%.

The company also reported a reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which declined by 3.14% quarter-over-quarter and 7.67% year-over-year. However, the operating income faced a setback, decreasing by 4.33% compared to the previous quarter and by 29.5% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹27.29, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 20.34%. Aia Engineering's stock has delivered a -1.55% return over the last week, while it has seen a 2.75% return over the past six months and a 5.75% return year-to-date.

As of now, Aia Engineering holds a market capitalization of ₹36,408.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4,949.95 and a low of ₹3,404.60. Analyst sentiment surrounding the company appears mixed; out of 14 analysts, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Sell, 7 have recommended Hold, 2 have given Buy ratings, and 1 has rated it as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Oct, 2024, stands at Hold, indicating a cautious outlook from analysts on the company's future performance.

Aia Engineering Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1044.2 1019.97 +2.38% 1294.8 -19.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 105.42 108.84 -3.14% 114.17 -7.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.58 25.36 -7.05% 24.51 -3.81% Total Operating Expense 792.12 756.47 +4.71% 937.21 -15.48% Operating Income 252.08 263.5 -4.33% 357.59 -29.5% Net Income Before Taxes 337.35 340.57 -0.95% 412.49 -18.22% Net Income 256.72 259.58 -1.1% 323.08 -20.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 27.29 27.52 -0.84% 34.26 -20.34%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹256.72Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1044.2Cr

