Aia Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 20.67% YOY

Aia Engineering, a leading company in the engineering sector, has announced its Q3 FY24 results. The company reported a decrease in revenue of 4.7% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the profit for the quarter fell by 20.67% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, Aia Engineering's revenue declined by 9.7% and the profit decreased by 13.45%. This indicates a downward trend for the company's financial performance.

One of the factors contributing to this decline is the decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 1.24% compared to the previous quarter and 35.26% on a YoY basis. This reduction in expenses may have helped mitigate some of the impact on the company's profit.

The operating income of Aia Engineering also saw a significant decrease, down by 20.52% compared to the previous quarter and 16.72% on a YoY basis. This suggests a decrease in the company's operational efficiency during the quarter.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹29.64, reflecting a 20.69% decrease compared to the same period last year. This decline in EPS indicates a decrease in the company's profitability per share.

In terms of market performance, Aia Engineering has delivered a return of 0.54% in the last 1 week, 14.75% in the last 6 months, and 11.92% year-to-date (YTD). This shows a positive trend in the company's market performance over the past few months.

The current market capitalization of Aia Engineering is ₹38,948.18 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹4,630 and ₹2,620 respectively. This indicates a volatile market for the company's stock.

Analysts' ratings and recommendations for Aia Engineering are mixed. Out of 14 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 09 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Overall, Aia Engineering's Q3 FY24 results show a decline in revenue and profit on a YoY basis. The decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses may have helped mitigate some of the impact on the company's profitability. The company's market performance has been positive in recent months, but analysts' recommendations for the stock are mixed.

Aia Engineering Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1169.16 1294.8 -9.7% 1226.85 -4.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 112.76 114.17 -1.24% 174.16 -35.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.99 24.51 +10.12% 24.44 +10.44% Total Operating Expense 884.93 937.21 -5.58% 885.56 -0.07% Operating Income 284.22 357.59 -20.52% 341.29 -16.72% Net Income Before Taxes 361.01 412.49 -12.48% 453.99 -20.48% Net Income 279.61 323.08 -13.45% 352.46 -20.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 29.64 34.26 -13.49% 37.37 -20.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹279.61Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1169.16Cr

